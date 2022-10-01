Peter FitzSimons to step down as head of Australian Republican Movement

Peter FitzSimons has announced he will step down as leader of the Australian Republican Movement.

The former rugby international will not re-nominate himself for the chairmanship and informed his colleagues of his decision back in June.

“I am thrilled with what has been accomplished by the movement on my watch,” he said in a statement.

‘Building on the fine work of my predecessors, who kept the show on the road in the fallow years after the 1999 referendum, my colleagues and I have been able to make great progress.’

The announcement from the often polarizing author and commentator comes as pressure to make Australia a republic gathers pace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

‘It is wonderful, right now, to have the republic on the agenda, to have a strong movement with expanded membership and money in the bank – and most importantly, for the first time in history to have a ‘Minister of the Crown dedicated to removing the crown’, said FitzSimons.

Deputy chairman Meredith Doig said FitzSimons did not resign for any “negative reason” as reports swirl of growing friction within the movement.

A number of republicans feared his connection to Sydney’s elite social scene would deter young Australians from joining ARM, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

FitzSimons is married to TV presenter Lisa Wilkinson and the couple share a home with their three children on Sydney’s beautiful Lower North Shore.

Infighting has reportedly split the organization with members unable to agree with each other on key issues affecting Australia.

FitzSimons has reportedly become increasingly supportive of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his push for an Indigenous vote in Parliament.

Ms Doig claimed there were concerns that some residents who wanted a republic but opposed the Vote would be put off supporting ARM.

She claimed that ‘factionalism is dead in an organisation’, but reiterated that FitzSimons was not pushed out and that he left ‘on a high note’.

FitzSimons wasted no time calling for a republic after the Queen died, with the ARM issuing a statement just 17 minutes after it was announced she had passed.

The organization noted that Her Majesty ‘respected the self-determination of the Australian people’ in a thinly veiled reference to the republic.

The Queen supported the right of Australians to become a fully independent nation during the 1999 referendum on an Australian Republic and said she has always made it clear that the future of the monarchy in Australia is a matter for the Australian people and them alone to decide democratic and constitutional means’, it said.

ARM has also called for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s image to be removed from the country’s existing $5 note and for King Charles III’s profile not to be included on coins from next year.