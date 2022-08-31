Peter FitzSimons brutally owned by NRL player Christian Welch over Cam Smith LIV Golf comments

Rugby league star Christian Welch has brutally berated Peter FitzSimons for his hypocritical stance on Australian golfer Cam Smith’s signing with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour.

Smith’s shift to the breakaway golf league is reportedly netting him $140 million — something the former Wallabies star and husband of TV host Lisa Wilkinson labeled “blood money” in a recent column.

But the Melbourne Storm prop pointed out that FitzSimons recently appeared in an advertising campaign for the food delivery app Uber Eats, in which Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is a major investor.

“You may (albeit indirectly) benefit from the Saudi investment fund, but not a golfer?” Welch shared on Twitter.

“The same money LIV has invested in Uber, Boeing and Starbucks. Are you an accomplice if you get a ride home or a cappuccino? How far does it go? I don’t remember the same outrage from those companies, but dare a golfer to take the money offered.’

FitzSimons recently appeared in an advertising campaign for the food delivery app Uber Eats (pictured in Welch’s Tweet) in which Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is a major investor

Christian Welch is the co-caption of the Melbourne Storm and has represented Queensland six times in State of Origin

FitzSimons recently wrote in a Sydney Morning Herald opinion piece: ‘In this sports war, the LIV only offers the billions they are willing to spend on ‘sports washes’ to improve their image’

“Seriously, what is LIV bringing to the table in this war other than blood money?

And yes, $130 million is hard for anyone to refuse. For that amount of money, you could probably make yourself believe – or at least say – anything.

“But if you still haven’t signed, Cameron Smith, don’t. You are a fantastic guy, whom we all love and are proud of. And so I’m not just saying this for us, but for you.’

LIV, which is a rival tour to the PGA, has been under fire since its inception with critics alleging Saudi Arabia is using golf to “sport” its horrendous human rights record.

The oil-rich dictatorship routinely executes domestic dissidents and remains one of the most repressive places on Earth for women and the LGBTQI community.

In 2018, a 15-strong hit man sent on Bin Salman’s orders carried out the gruesome murder and torture of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on the grounds of the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Looking to revive their image in the wake of the international embarrassment, Saudi Arabia has funded the LIV Golf Invitational Series at a cost of $3 billion with an additional $2.9 billion to fund events in 2023 and 2024.

Peter FitzSimons (along with wife Lisa Wilkinson) criticized the LIV golf league as ‘blood money’ in a recent column

WHAT IS SPORT WASHING? The term “sport wash” is the use of sport as a means of propaganda to improve the reputation of a country, company or individual. Countries with poor human rights records will often host major international sporting events in the hopes that it will obscure their treatment of minorities and enhance their diplomatic position in the world. Sportswashing also happens when companies or individuals with shady pasts sponsor sports teams or events to win favor in their community or with the government.”

The Rouge Golf League is headed by Australia’s former World No. 1 Greg Norman.

Twitter users cheered the Welch for calling out FitzSimons about his “double standard.”

‘Christian Welch beats the Bogan Yuppie by knockout in round 2,’ joked one user.

Another said: ‘Imagine how much Fitzw***er will hate on RL after this removal by the gag of the people. I’m not sure he could hate it much more,’

‘Getting caught by a rugby league player! Oh this is delicious,” wrote a third.

But not everyone agreed with some social media users who were quick to defend the wayward columnist.

“It’s like saying you can’t criticize the US war in Afghanistan because you bought McDonalds for lunch,” 9News reporter Mark Gottlieb said.

FitzSimons eventually retweeted his reply by simply saying “Brilliant,” to which one Twitter user replied, “Hey champ, are you going to respond to the people who replied to your tweet? Or just the ones you agree with? Bit unfair to Christian Welch to be honest.’

The criticism comes after FitzSimons had a public spat with Aboriginal Senator Jacinta Price, where he was accused of harassing her over her stance on the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.

Cam Smith’s shift to LIV Golf is reportedly worth $140 million and FitzSimons has proclaimed online that Smith shouldn’t have sold out

Ms Price went out and said she felt FitzSimons “imposed” his opinion on her during an interview about the merits and flaws of the contentious vote, which could see the creation of a third chamber of parliament to discuss issues facing Indigenous Australians. are confronted.

FitzSimons strongly supports the move, while Senator Price strongly opposes it, believing it will do nothing to improve Aboriginal lives.

In a Facebook post after the article was published, Senator Price claimed FitzSimons “accused me of giving a vote to racists, but it didn’t get printed” and later told media he was “aggressive” and “rude.” and yelled at her.

FitzSimons vehemently denied her claims — as did his boss, who tweeted that he had listened to the interview — and FitzSimons texted her to delete the Facebook post, which she did.

The beginning of the explosive text exchange between Peter FitzSimons (words in grey) and Jacinta Price (words in blue)

Jacinta Price and Peter FitzSimons both furiously claimed to witness their phone conversation in a heated text exchange (pictured) after she accused him of being ‘aggressive’

The full text exchange between the pair reveals that they both claimed to have witnesses to the phone conversation as they argued about what had happened.

“Senator, I urge you to withdraw these defamatory charges, as you know they are nonsense,” FitzSimons wrote.

Senator Price hit back: “We did yell at each other. I’d like a copy of the interview… you accused me of empowering racists.”

FitzSimons insisted there was “not a single raised voice on either side,” but she replied, “I remember yelling, as was my chief of staff who was there while you spoke.”

Jacinta Price (pictured), a first-term NT senator, opposes an Indigenous vote in parliament and changes Australia Day date from January 26