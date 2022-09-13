Peter FitzSimons’ Australia republic campaign will call to get rid of Queen and monarchy from $5

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Peter FitzSimons-led Australian Republican Movement (ARM) will call for the image of Queen Elizabeth to be removed from the country’s existing $5 bill.

The ARM will also ask the government not to replace the queen with the head of King Charles III on coins from next year, the Daily Mail Australia has understood.

The group has temporarily suspended its campaign for a republic until after the Queen’s funeral in London next week.

But ARM reportedly sees the removal of royals from the Australian currency as a key factor in the group’s advocacy in relaunching operations.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted FitzSimons to request comment on this story.

A member of the ARM said: the Australian it was ‘ridiculous’ that Australian had already said it would use the image of the king on coins from 2023 onwards.

It is believed that ARM will bide its time before proposing an Australian-born replacement to the royal family on coins and the $5 note.

It will initially focus on sparking public debate on the issue.

The Queen replaced the humanitarian Caroline Chisholm on the $5 note in 1992 when Australia switched to polymer notes.

On Tuesday, the Assistant Secretary of State for Competition, Andrew Leigh, was asked in the government to… open to put an Indigenous Australian on the $5 bill like Eddie Mabo, Vincent Lingiari or Evonne Goolagong?

“That will be a conversation on the road,” he replied.

‘Our focus is now on the coins, they must be exchanged… There is no rush.

“So the priority is now on the exchange of the coins, which is a much bigger operation… 15 billion coins have been produced with Queen Elizabeth II on them,” said Mr Leigh.