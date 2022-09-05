Peter Facinelli and Lilly Anne Harrison welcome first child

<!–

Peter Facinelli and his partner, Lilly Anne Harrison, celebrate a literal labor of love.

The couple welcomed their first child on Monday along with the proud daddy who shared the news on social media: ‘Happy “Labor” Day ❤️ September 5, 2022’

The post was next to a precious black-and-white photo of the newborn grabbing the finger of the 48-year-old Twilight actor.

New Parents: Peter Facinelli, 46, and partner Lilly Anne Harrison, 30, welcomed their first child together

The new mom, 33, shared the same photo in her Instagram stories.

This is the first child for The Vanished star, 30, and the fourth for Peter.

The 13 Minutes actor shares three children; Luca, 25, Lola 19 and Fiona, 15 with ex-wife Jennie Garth, 50.

Congratulations started pouring in shortly after Peter shared the good news.

Lilly Anne’s sister, model Kate Harrison exclaimed, ‘Love you three!!’ Australian actress Sarah Wynter wrote: ‘I send you both so much love. You are going to give this baby so much love. ️♥️♥️♥️’

The little one’s name hasn’t been revealed, but Gotham actor Drew Powell suggested they might be a junior with, “Yeahhhhhh!!!! Welcome to the world little Piet!’

Growing Family: The Twilight actor shares three daughters, Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15 with ex-wife Jennie Garth. He and Lilly Anne have been engaged since 2019/Pictured Los Angeles August 2019

The youngster ends up in a family of show business veterans. Lilly Anne’s parents are General Hospital star Gregory Harrison, 72, and CHiPs star Randi Oakes, 71.

The new parents announced at the end of June that they were expecting. They started seeing each other in 2016 and got engaged in 2019, but haven’t tied the knot yet.

The pandemic played a part in the couple not setting a wedding date. In an interview with People, the Breaking and Exiting director said there was no rush because they already feel married and because, ‘I want’ [our wedding] to be in a world where there are no masks.’