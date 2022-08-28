Peter Facinelli and his fiancee Lily Anne Harrison seen out for first time since pregnancy news

Peter Facinelli and his fiancée Lily Anne Harrison were spotted for the first time since announcing in June that they are expecting their first child together.

The old couple, 48 and 33 respectively, had lunch at Joan’s On Third in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Facinelli and Harrison, highlighting her baby bump in black leggings, dined at one of the tables outside in the restaurant.

Facinelli kept it casual in a plaid shirt and slim-fitting jeans as he spent time with his fiancée.

The performer rocked a set of jet black shoes and wore matching sunglasses.

Harrison, who previously described herself as “very pregnant,” contrasted the color of her leggings with a light beige t-shirt and slipped on a pair of sandals.

She wore a set of round sunglasses and held back her gorgeous blonde locks with a hair clip.

Harrison previously revealed that she and Facinelli are expecting their first child at a panel entitled Behind-The-Scenes of Creating a Hallmark Movie, which took place last June.

The Christmas Camp actress announced the exciting news by saying she was “very pregnant” at the convention in West Palm Beach. Us Weeklyjust three weeks after stepping out with a visible baby bump this month in Los Angeles.

Although the couple’s wedding has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the star also said she knew “immediately” that she would marry the Twilight alum after their first date.

“I sat down with him, and I knew right away he was my husband,” she gushed, before admitting to calling her parents to let them know.

Harrison also took to Instagram on Saturday to confirm the happy news with a charming post.

“No burrito belly,” the actress wrote in the caption below a close-up of her growing baby bump.

‘You are pregnant? Why didn’t you tell me?’ the actor jokingly commented on the post, along with a shocked-eyed emoji.

His amused partner simply replied with three smiling emojis and three red hearts.

In 2020, the duo got engaged while on vacation to Mazatlan, Mexico.

“Both are extremely excited,” a representative of the New York City resident told the outlet, “and are really looking forward to everything the new year will bring.”

Both took to Instagram with a seaside photo of a New Year’s Eve meal they shared at the Estrella Del Mar Beach and Golf Resort.

‘A magical night with this incredible woman. A perfect end to 2019,” wrote Facinelli, who Dr. Carlisle Cullen starred in the Twilight series.

Harrison wrote: ‘Hello 2019, thank you for kicking me in the ass, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and also chasing my dreams, not a bad way to ring in the new year with my darling.’

The Nurse Jackie actor’s three daughters with ex-wife Jennie Garth — Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15 — were there for the occasion, as were Harrison’s parents, the outlet reported.

The magazine featured a photo of Harrison putting on the diamond ring her fiancé had suggested to her.

Facinelli was previously married to 90210 star Garth from 2001 until their split in 2012. The couple remained amicable in the wake of their split, taking their children and partners on vacation to Cancun, Mexico in 2017.

Facinelli was also previously engaged to actress Jamie Alexander for a year until their breakup in February 2016; the actor was seen in public with Harrison in September of that year.

Harrison has been featured in films such as Good Deed and Breaking & Exiting in recent years, as well as on the TV shows Two Guys One Truck and One Tree Hill.