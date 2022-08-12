Peter Dutton warns mistakes made with Russia can’t be made with China amid tensions with Taiwan

Peter Dutton has warned the international community not to make the same mistakes with China as with Russia as tensions over Taiwan escalate.

The opposition leader redoubled his criticism of the Chinese government, saying it was a pity that more vigorous action had not been taken against Russian President Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the invasion of Ukraine.

“It makes no sense to say in a few months or a few years that Chinese have entered Taiwan, we did not see this coming,” he told Nine on Friday.

Peter Dutton has warned the international community not to make the same mistakes with China as with Russia as tensions over Taiwan escalate

“We are right in putting a lot of spotlight on the behavior, calling it out… If we do that, we have the best chance of keeping the peace in our region.

“A lot of people would say: if only we put more pressure on Putin not to enter the Ukraine … we wouldn’t have the gory scenes we see now.”

Beijing fired 11 ballistic missiles over and near Taiwan after US President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last week.

Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles reaffirmed the need for a ‘capable’ and ‘strong’ defense force amid escalating regional tensions.

Beijing fired 11 ballistic missiles over and near Taiwan after US President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last week

Mr Marles, who is also defense minister, would not be interested in how Australia would defend itself against a possible Chinese attack, but called for de-escalation.

“The world wants to see that … we would all breathe a sigh of relief if we saw a return to normal peaceful activity there,” he said.

“From Australia’s point of view… our involvement here is based on the fact that we have an unchanged policy of not wanting to see a change in the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.”

China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, addressed the National Press Club on Wednesday, where he said there was “no compromise” on Taiwan, and that his country’s 1.4 billion people would decide the future.

He also said the 23 million people living in Taiwan would undergo re-education about China once they are reunited.