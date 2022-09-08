Peter Dutton warns miners their projects could be ‘vetoed’ by Indigenous Voice

Peter Dutton has mocked climate activists and warned mining bosses that The Indigenous Voice to Parliament could have a ‘veto’ over their projects.

The opposition leader called on industry to attack The Voice and other key policies during a Minerals Council of Australia luncheon at Parliament House.

He also stepped up his push for nuclear power in Australia, celebrating that electric cars just meant more mining.

“We have no idea what it means for the mining industry,” he said in a fiery speech to an appreciative crowd.

“We do not know whether a Voice that does not represent the elders you are negotiating with or having an agreement with in a particular location can now be appropriated and [the Voice will] veto, right?

‘That would harm your employees, that would harm your company.’

Mr Dutton said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese asked the industry to support the advisory body ‘unseen’ without knowing the consequences.

“We are all for reconciliation and we are all for sensible reforms and we will stand shoulder to shoulder with the government to do that,” he said.

“But this willingness to sign up to please others, I think is a disease in Australian business right now.”

Dutton said he was happy to know that environmentalists disagreed on the need for more mining to produce green technology.

“EVs absorb six times more minerals than a petrol car… The inconvenient truth for activists is that decarbonisation requires more mining. I love knowing they have to keep them up at night,” he said.

He also warned of mining and construction projects, and even critical infrastructure would “increasingly fall prey to green activism and warfare.”

Mr Dutton claimed the government’s climate bill, which will cut Australia’s carbon emissions by 43 percent by 2030, “relinquishes control to climate advocates.”

He said many of the more than 2,000 climate lawsuits worldwide were the result of national emissions targets, such as the parliament passed Thursday.

Dutton argued that those who didn’t like coal or gas should support Australia to create a nuclear power industry, especially since the country had so much uranium.

“The need for all of us to create affordable and reliable energy and reduce emissions where possible requires that we at least have a conversation about nuclear energy,” he said.

“I think, especially since Australia is home to a third of the world’s uranium reserves, we have a great opportunity to add value to that resource.

The opposition leader cited left-wing leaders who supported nuclear power as proof that Labor should get on board.

“Bob Hawke was a big proponent of nuclear energy and couldn’t get it through the left of his party,” he said.

“That crazy right-winger in Canada, Justin Trudeau, is embracing small modular reactors.

‘If you don’t like coal and you don’t like gas, unless you believe that clean hydrogen is about to become a reality, what else makes it possible to generate renewable energy? And I don’t know the answer to that question, except nuclear.’

Mr Dutton also raised the specter of unions disrupting mining or driving up costs with multi-company negotiation agreements.

He said industry leaders should speak out against unions that empower unions, even if, he claimed, the government would retaliate against them.

“The Labor Party is great at retaliation, I understand that, especially at the state level, especially where you have contractual arrangements where part of the business is dependent on handling applications, so I understand that instinctively,” he said.

“But it’s frustrating when the view is that ‘well, we’ll just leave it to the Liberal Party to argue for adherence to what was even a Rudd-Gillard model, we’d be content with that.’