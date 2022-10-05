Peter Dutton speaks at empty Brisbane press conference on risks of Albanese government’s ISIS policy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A photo of Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s latest press conference shows the room was almost empty, a stark indication of the mountain he has to climb to get Australians’ attention.

The strange image shows Mr Dutton fidgeting in front of several empty chairs at his Brisbane conference on Wednesday, called in response to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s decision to try to return women and children who previously supported ISIS to Australia.

It is understood that only one journalist from the ABC attended the event.

The image shows the difficulty of attracting media attention when in opposition and could also be a sign that Mr Dutton will struggle to change his image from former police and government official to statesman-like leader ahead of the next election.

Only one journalist attended Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s press conference on Wednesday (above)

Sir. Dutton appeared at the press conference after Australian security agencies set up a top-secret mission to rescue 16 Australian women and 42 children who supported ISIS from Syria’s northeastern al-Roj prison camp near the Iraqi border.

They have been imprisoned since the fall of ISIS in 2019, but will soon be brought back to Australia and kept under strict surveillance.

Sir. Dutton attended a briefing on the secret mission with Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) director-general Mike Burgess ahead of the conference on Wednesday.

“I won’t go into detail about what he has given me,” said Mr. Dutton to the reporter.

Sir. Dutton highlighted the risks of bringing young people ‘potentially of fighting age’ back to Australia after years of indoctrination at his conference on Wednesday (above)

‘I have to say that I am more strongly of the view now that there is a very significant risk in bringing some of these people to our country that cannot be mitigated, frankly, not to the level that we would require to keeping Australians safe.

‘And I think the government really needs to explain properly what it is they are proposing here.’

Sir. Dutton added that the thought of young children of Australian parents being born in the war-torn region “pained” him greatly.

“But where we have young men, potentially of fighting age, who have been indoctrinated over the last decade or so in some cases where they’ve been living for years now in a camp, socializing with people who have either committed terrorist attacks or who have planned terrorist attacks, we have to take it very seriously,’ he said.

The Australian government announced it will rescue 16 women and 42 children who were part of ISIS from Syria’s northeastern al-Roj prison camp near the Iraqi border (pictured, ISIS fighters)

‘I accept the advice of the Director General of ASIO in terms of remediation, and the advice that they no doubt give to the Government.

“However, based on my own experience and knowledge of these matters, and now that I understand what it is that the government is proposing, I have serious national security concerns.”

The Australian government previously had a heavy-handed policy banning ISIS supporters from returning to the country under anti-terrorism laws.

However, intelligence agencies have said the harsh conditions Australians stuck in Syrian detention camps could be used as material to recruit others.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Peter Dutton’s office for comment.