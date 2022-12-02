Peter Dutton gives a bottle of fake tan to Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles for Christmas

Mr. Marles hit back at Dutton and gifted him a toy lightsaber for Christmas

Peter Dutton has taken a brutal shot at his political rival by giving him a bottle of fake tan for Christmas.

The Liberal leader handed Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles a bottle of Bondi Sands tanning lotion on Friday morning as the pair exchanged live gifts on the Today show.

“Richard is from Geelong, a great part of the world, but not the sunniest part of the world, but somehow Richard stays perfectly tan all year round,” said Parliament House’s Mr Dutton.

“So… I have next year’s stash of tanning spray for him.

“I don’t quite understand it, but my office found it. I think you know more about this than I do.’

Mr Marles replied that Mr Dutton was ‘a bad man’ and gave the opposition leader his own gift with a not-so-subtle meaning behind it.

“Peter needs help, so I have it [got] give him a lightsaber to use against the Prime Minister in Question Time,” he said.

Departing Today Show co-host Ally Langdon said the two men had “a weird but kind of sweet friendship.”

Mr Dutton revealed in July that he attended Mr Marle’s 55th birthday party in Washington while the two rivals were in the United States.

The politicians exchanged gifts on Friday for a Kmart Salvos Wishing Tree, one of Australia’s largest and longest-running gift-collecting campaigns.