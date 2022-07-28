Peter Dutton finally pulls on a mask for the first time in Parliament

Peter Dutton suddenly put on a mask for the first time for this term after days of walking around naked – in stark contrast to Labor MPs.

The opposition leader joined Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a Cancer Council morning tea at the Mural Hall of Parliament House on Thursday.

Dutton put on a mask as he mingled with the guests, along with former Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

However, it turned out to be a one-off for the new liberal leader, because he then returned to the House of Representatives naked.

Photos on Monday of the first day of parliament since Mr Albanian was elected prime minister showed the vastly different approach to Covid by the major parties.

Mr Albanese and Mr Dutton shake hands at St Andrews Presbyterian Church during the traditional service for the opening of Parliament.

The Prime Minister wore a black mask over his face, while Mr Dutton was naked – as he was throughout the service.

Hours later, the gap was even wider, with every Labor MP wearing a mask in the House of Representatives, but only five coalition members followed suit.

The coalition members in masks were Darren Chester, Andrew Gee, Karen Andrews, Rowan Ramsey and Andrew Wallace.

Most of the crossbench MPs were also masked, including the seven ‘blue-green’ independents, but notably not the Covid vaccine skeptic, Queenslander Bob Katter.

MPs, even Covid zealous Greens leader Adam Bandt, took off their masks as they were sworn in in the middle of the house floor, but put them back on when they sat down afterwards.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, only Jim Molan and Paul Scarr wore masks on the Coalition benches, while all Labor senators did.

Notably, Mr Albanian and his cabinet also wore masks at a meeting on Monday, and again at a meeting of the entire Labor caucus later that day.

The Prime Minister has strongly backed health officials’ recommendations that Australians should wear masks indoors in winter.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, only Jim Molan and Paul Scarr (circled) wore masks on the Coalition benches, while again all Labor senators did.

Mr Albanese and his girlfriend Jodie Haydon wore masks during the church service

Covid cases rose to one of the highest levels in the pandemic in recent weeks, with 49,566 reported Wednesday with an estimated 373,868 active infections.

Mr Dutton has not made a similarly strong call for masks to be worn indoors, except to vehemently oppose the return of mandates – which the Prime Minister does not want either.

Instead, he said Australians should decide for themselves what Covid precautions to take.

Last month, he called for the removal of the mask mandate on planes, as it was recently in the US, along with Australian airport terminals, because it “fails the pup test.”

‘We have decided to follow the health advice, which is always wise. But if you have a situation where you have to wear a mask on one leg of the flight but not the other, it just doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Mr Dutton agreed with a claim that the mandate was a ‘handbrake’ on the economy, with people potentially avoiding flying to Australia if they have to wear a mask during flight.

‘People have a choice. If you want to wear a mask, if you want your kids to wear a mask too, that’s your decision… but I don’t support making it mandatory,” he said.

Despite policy differences, the pair appear to be fairly friendly, walking to Parliament on Monday morning chatting to each other.

The Prime Minister previously said he had a much better working relationship with Mr Dutton than his Liberal leader-predecessor Scott Morrison.

“But I have to say that with Peter Dutton I have a much better relationship with Peter Dutton than with Scott Morrison,” he said days after the election.

“Peter Dutton never violated any trust I had in him.”

Mr Albanese does not support a renewed mask mandate, despite calls from doctors and some health experts.

“The clear decision of the AHPPC, the highest body where you have all state and territory health officials along with the chief physician, Professor (Paul) Kelly, has not advocated that at all for me,” he said last week. .

However, Mr Albanian continued to be attacked by his own supporters on Monday for wearing only a surgical mask, rather than the more protective N95 or P2.

“Not many N95s in this picture…which would have been better for both the public health message and, you know, not spreading Covid around the ministry,” one wrote.

Another added: ‘Very few have printed on the metal bar to ensure a snug fit over the nose…’

The mask display at the cabinet meeting also outraged many who are tired of constant demands to return to lockdown-like conditions.

Why make masks compulsory? What’s wrong with personal responsibility?’ one raged on Twitter. “I don’t need an Albanian to tell me to put one on. I can think for myself.’

Another added: “Albo has been on an international tour since the election, hugging world leaders, but now it’s time for masks. Not just theatre, but bad theatre.’