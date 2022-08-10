Peter Dutton eats a Dagwood dog sausage on Royal Queensland Show

<!–

Liberal leader Peter Dutton has a reputation for being a political hardman, but he showed his softer side when he hid a Dagwood dog at a family fair.

The former police officer and defense minister enjoyed the tomato sauce-covered sausage at Brisbane’s Ekka during his visit to the Royal Queensland Show on Wednesday.

He was caught holding three of the famous snacks before devouring one and heading off to play carnival games.

Peter Dutton eats a Dagwood dog while visiting the Royal Queensland Show at Brisbane Showgrounds

Mr Dutton, a former police officer and defense minister, enjoyed the sausage at Ekka in Brisbane during his visit to the Royal Queensland Show

Mr Dutton is just the newest politician eating in front of the cameras.

Former Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull was famously caught eating a meat pie with a knife and fork while Tony Abbott bit into a raw onion.

Mr Dutton previously revealed he will show a softer, more caring side to his personality after taking the reins from the Liberals in the wake of the party’s disastrous election loss in May.

He said that while the public had become accustomed to seeing him in “heavy wallets” such as defense and home affairs, he hoped to show them that he is also a family man.

“I hope that now, by moving away from such difficult portfolios, the Australian public can see the rest of my character, the side that my family, friends and colleagues see,” he said recently.

“The side my community sees where they’ve chosen me eight times. I’m from the suburbs and I’ve never changed my values ​​or forgot where I come from.’

Former Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull was famously pictured eating a meat pie with a knife

Bill Shorten and wife Chloe eat a sausage after casting their vote at Moonee Ponds West Primary school in Melbourne in 2019

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott eats a sausage on bread at a communal barbecue in August 2010

His wife Kirilly, a successful businesswoman, gave her an insight into him, revealing that he has a “great sense of humor.”

She said he was incredibly compassionate, especially when it came to protecting women and children.

He hides many of his emotions from the public, but he is most upset by reports of children or women being sexually abused or harmed. It clearly stems from his time as a police officer working in that area, but it’s also because he was the eldest of five children who grew up in the suburbs,” she said.

The couple have two sons, Harry, 17, and Tom, 16, and Mr Dutton also has daughter Rebecca, 20, from his first marriage.

Ms Dutton said he is a ‘great father and the kids love him’.