Peter Dutton claims Anthony Albanese is ‘making the Indigenous Voice up as he goes along’

Peter Dutton has accused the government of ‘inventing it along the way’ in its campaign for an Indigenous vote for parliament.

The opposition leader lashed out at the lack of details of the proposal, stating that the coalition would not decide whether to support it until key questions were answered.

Dutton told a joint meeting in the banquet hall that the opposition wanted to be “generous” in considering the issue, but was frustrated by a lack of detail.

“Labour seems to be making it up along the way, they can’t answer even the most basic of questions,” he told MPs on Tuesday.

“They say The Voice only applies to policies that apply to Indigenous Australians, but foreign and defense policy certainly affects Indigenous Australians.

“We still don’t know what the body will look like, how it will be made, which communities will be represented and how they will be chosen.”

Mr Dutton said the Coalition banquet hall would not be able to make a decision until it had a more complete picture of what The Voice would look like.

“The opposition wants to remain frank and open-minded about this,” he said.

“But we still need to ask these very basic questions. The final position will be taken in the banquet hall when those questions have been sufficiently answered.’

The opposition leader also warned that just because former Supreme Court justices would help draft the legislation on which the Vote would be based, the court could still come to differing interpretations of it.

Mr Dutton is trying to negotiate rifts within his party over whether or not to support the Voice and what amendments the coalition will need to do so.

Many in the coalition, including Aboriginal Senator Jacinta Price (pictured), are completely opposed to the idea of ​​the Indigenous vote to parliament

while others are concerned about its shape and scope.

The banquet also heard from Nationals leader David Littleproud, who warned his colleagues to prepare for a long battle over key issues in parliament.

Mr Dutton said Labor was on its honeymoon, declaring its 57-43 lead in opinion polls, but that would eventually come to an end and ‘tough times’ arrived as the cost of living crisis deepened.

“The government will be judged on how they respond to what matters most to most Australians,” he said.

Mr Littleproud said this would test the government as there were no easy solutions and the opposition had to hold it to account.

“There will be no miracle cure. It’s almost going to be a hand-to-hand fight on how to deal with each of these issues,” he said.

Senator Pat Dodson (right) and Indigenous Australian Minister Linda Burney (left) gave an update to Labor MPs on the progress of the Indigenous vote

Meanwhile, Mr Albanian continued to soften the ground for a budget that would likely require drastic measures to curb debt and tackle the cost of living.

“We will be preparing our first budget soon and we need to tackle the cost of living that Australians face while being aware of the trillion dollars of debt we have inherited,” he said at his own banquet meeting.

“We need to be honest with Australians about the challenges ahead and the tough decisions we have to make.”

Labor MPs also heard that incorporating the Indigenous voice into the Constitution would be a ‘slow build’ that would only succeed if powered by the Australian people.

The Greens have intervened in the process by calling for a treaty between Indigenous Australians and the government that should come before the Voice.

A Labor MP noted that the Greens’ leaders were “more positive about the vote referendum than some of their spokesmen,” referring to Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe (pictured) calling the Vote a “waste of money.”

Senator Pat Dodson, special envoy for the implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, said “the long haul has been reached” to set up the Voice within three years.

“We have narrowed down our task this term to anchor a successful referendum,” said the Aboriginal senior.

‘The representatives do not come out in the vote’ [political] parties. Their point of reference will be the First Nations communities.”

Indigenous Australian minister Linda Burney urged MPs not to be distracted by the Greens’ proposals.