Peter Dutton and Anthony Albanese praise their families ahead of Christmas

Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton have poked fun at their sons and thanked their families as parliament approaches the end of the year.

The opposition leader gave a glimpse into his family life during the summit of Australian Chamber of Commerce business leaders at Parliament House.

Mr Dutton shared his relief that his eldest son Harry’s Schoolies experience was ruined by Covid during questions following his speech on Wednesday.

“The most important thing for me is family, I have three children. They are getting older now, Rebecca is 20, Harry is 1 and Tom is 17,” he said.

Opposition leader with his wife Kirilly and children Rebecca, Harry and Tom. File photo from when they were all much younger

He turned 52 on Nov. 18 and celebrated late-night parties with his boyfriend, enjoying his birthday falling on that date as it creates a “downhill run to Christmas” — but that was interrupted this year.

‘Harry has just finished Year 12 and has been on the Gold Coast at Schoolies so when I said it was a run down to Christmas I meant besides that.

“But four days later [my wife] Kirilly texted me to say Harry had been diagnosed with Covid and I replied ‘gold, that’s great’. So he had to go home early and we avoided the worst Schoolies excesses.

“I hope his brother gets a mild version of it next year when he’s done Year 12.”

Mr Dutton also joked at his own expense when he explained how his 21 years in federal parliament took its toll.

“As you can see, it has accelerated the aging process,” he joked.

Mr Dutton also joked at his own expense when he explained the toll his 21 years in federal parliament took on his hairline

The Prime Minister had a lot to say about his family as he and Mr Dutton delivered their end-of-year speeches to parliament on Thursday morning.

He revealed he had a “big surprise” for his son Nathan, whose birthday is next week – a personal recording by Amy Taylor of rock band Amyl and the Sniffers made in his office.

His revelation drew shocked looks from other MPs who feared he had ruined the surprise.

‘It’s OK! He is 22, he does not watch parliament. And neither do his friends,’ Mr Albanese declared, grinning into the hall.

‘There’s a lot more to do in Sydney’s inner west than watch parliament, I can assure you.’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament what he would get his son Nathan (pictured together) for his 22nd birthday next week

He revealed that the “big surprise” for his son Nathan was a personal recording of Amy Taylor of rock band Amyl and the Sniffers taken in his office (pictured with the band at the time)

Mr Albanese praised his son, whom he considers his ‘best friend’, as a ‘great young man of whom he was immensely proud’.

“He will be 22 next week, and that is going fast. So for those with little ones in this room, cherish every moment because before you know it they’ll be six feet tall and they’ll be educating you on the latest musical trends,” he said.

“It was also great to have him by my side every day, physically or not. He’s by my side and we talk on the phone every day.’

The Prime Minister also thanked his girlfriend Jodie Haydon for guiding him on ‘this journey’ in a year of great change in their lives.

‘[Jodi is] someone who has had no political life is suddenly in camera shots [French First Lady] Brigitte Macron, and engaged in a series of activities that a few years ago… [she] I didn’t expect,” he said.

“But she has, I think, represented Australia with dignity and honor at appropriate times.”

Mr. Albanese also thanked his key box by name, his staff and his security detail for putting up with his “spontaneity.”

“It’s the most challenging change in my life, which is full of positives,” he said, explaining that whenever he said “we’re going to the Oils in the pavilion,” they knew he wasn’t in his seat. would stay put and needed to rock out.

Mr Albanese praised his girlfriend Jodie Haydon (second from right) and said that a few years ago she would not have expected to pose with French First Lady Brigitte Macron (right)

He thanked Mrs Haydon for guiding him on ‘this journey’ in a year of great change in their lives

The Prime Minister then compared his ‘open door policy’ to that of his predecessor Scott Morrison

“In 2019 I was with the prime minister’s actual office on the day parliament started. That was the last time I was in that office until I became prime minister,” he said.

“The leader of the opposition has been there many, many times, as have the MPs from the various parliaments, as has the leader of the National Party.

“My door is open and I see and take my responsibility to lead the country and to deal with every member in a serious way.”

Both he and Mr Dutton lashed out at protesters who regularly occupied their polling stations, accusing them of stopping ‘vulnerable’ voters from coming in to ask for help from their MPs.

Mr Dutton thanked his staff and Australian Federal Police officers for their dealings with protesters and the numerous death threats.

“The work they do, and it’s hard for a lot of people to describe, but again, the respect they have for us and for our lives, our privacy,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s dad dancing was caught on camera in October as he enjoyed a night out with Jodie at a Midnight Oil concert. On Thursday, he thanked his security detail for helping him release his head

“I am blessed with three beautiful children and an incredibly supportive wife. They’ve endured the death threats and everything else.

“And they are stoic and put up with it, but part of it is because of that atmosphere that the AFP manages to create both on the road and at home to protect my family when I’m not there.”

Mr Dutton also praised his fellow MPs for ‘their sacrifice’ in spending 20 weeks a year in Canberra away from their families.

“It’s worth the sacrifice because this country deserves a bright future,” he said.

“As I tell kids when I go to schools in my electorate, there are good and bad people on both sides of politics.

‘But the vast majority are good and only want the best for our country.

“And sometimes when we get to that destination, we take different paths to get there as parties. But in the end we have the same good intentions for our country.’

Mr Albanese praised his son (pictured during his election victory speech on May 21), whom he considers his ‘best friend’, as a ‘great young man of whom he was extremely proud’

The Prime Minister grinned from ear to ear as he stood next to Nathan, who graduated from Sydney University of Technology earlier this year with a business degree

Mr Albanese also revealed how he would spend Christmas morning.

“It will be the same way it is every year, at Ashfield Church in his inner west Sydney electorate with Reverend Bill Crews,” he said.

Mr Crews runs the Exodus Foundation, which provides free meals to thousands of homeless and underprivileged Australians each week, including a Christmas lunch.

“Last year the lines for Christmas lunch started at 6 a.m. so people could get good food on Christmas Day and get their kids presents,” Albanese said.

“I’m looking forward to going there as Prime Minister for the first time this year and sharing my morning with those wonderful people.”