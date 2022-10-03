Peter Daszak has received $6.5 MILLION in US tax dollars since ties to China revealed

One of the strictest deniers of the man-made hypothesis is British zoologist Dr. Peter Daszak (pictured), known to friends as a “funny northerner” but regarded by proponents of the lab-leak theory as a potential orchestrator of the pandemic

The debate over the origins of Covid has been ongoing since the virus first caused chaos in early 2020.

Some top virologists believe the coronavirus has spread to humans through an infected animal, possibly at a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Others think it leaked from a secret lab in the same town. Whether or not it was intentional or accidental is an even more controversial part of the “lab leak” theory.

One of the staunchest deniers of the man-made hypothesis is British zoologist Dr Peter Daszak, known to friends as a “funny northerner” but considered by proponents of the lab leak theory to be a potential orchestrator of the pandemic.

He became known for his role in facilitating “risky” coronavirus research in China through EcoHealth Alliance, the non-profit organization of which he chairs.

The New York-based organization has raised $60 million (£53 million) in US government funding for scientific research over the past decade.

Some of this money, it has emerged, has since ended up in the pockets of researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), the lab at the heart of lab leak claims. Part of this research involved manipulating Covid-like viruses.

Now it has been revealed that EcoHealth Alliance has earned another $650,000 (£580,000) from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to scour caves in Southeast Asia in search of bats carrying coronaviruses, despite fears that similar work caused the pandemic.

The new contract gives the green light to project leader Dr. Daszak and his team to analyze the behavior and environmental risk factors for coronaviruses passed from animals to humans.

It warns that part of the world has a “high diversity of wildlife coronaviruses” and much of the population is regularly exposed to wildlife that could be infected.

Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam pose a particularly high risk, according to project details published by the US National Institutes of Health.

Over the course of five years, the team will identify cases where people become infected with coronaviruses, assess the risk and causes of community transmission and spread, and test public health interventions to contain an outbreak.

Scientists argue that such research is vital to contain diseases like Covid. But others have raised the alarm about its possible involvement in outbreaks.

The latest contract puts the spotlight back on Dr. Daszak, who hails from the mining town of Dukinfield, on the outskirts of Manchester.

The researcher, who grew up with a younger brother, a Ukrainian father and a Welsh mother, studied zoology at the University of Bangor in Wales and the University of East London.

The expert in zoonosis – the spread of viruses from animals to humans – has written more than 300 scientific papers during his career, which spans more than three decades, and saw him befriend Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Officer to the United States President.

dr. Daszak, who lives in New York with his wife Janet, joined EcoHealth – formerly The Wildlife Trust – in 2001. His early career focused on diseases spread by frogs.

But he has also spent 15 years working with researchers in China, including Dr. Shi Zhengli, a virologist at the WIV with the nickname ‘Bat Woman’.

EcoHealth, which originally focused on conservation, is now working around the world to trace the origin of viruses, map where they have spread, and analyze them to figure out where the next outbreak might occur.

Records show that on behalf of the EcoHealth alliance, Dr Daszak secured millions of dollars in grants from US government agencies, receiving $354,000 (£314,000) in 2019.

This funding was often distributed to other labs, including the WIV, to conduct research in mines for bat coronaviruses.

During the partnership, researchers sampled thousands of bats and determined that Sars comes from horseshoe bats, which are common in southern and central China and traded in wet markets.

And two years before Covid showed up, Dr. Tieszak for teaming up with WIV scientists to alter coronaviruses and release them into bats as part of a plan to inoculate them against the virus.