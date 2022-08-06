Peter Crouch says he would be ‘FUMING’ if he was Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan was left out

Peter Crouch has questioned Jurgen Klopp’s decision to let new signing Darwin Nunez out of the starting squad in Liverpool’s season opener against Fulham.

The former Reds striker revealed he would have been ‘angry’ and ‘fucking’ had he been in Nunez’s place, especially after the Uruguayan striker scored in Liverpool’s Community Shield win over Manchester City last weekend.

Nunez came in for £67 million from Portuguese Benfica in the summer and was left out in favor of Roberto Firmino, who has been the subject of rumors of an Anfield departure this summer.

As part of BT Sport’s coverage at Craven Cottage, Crouch said: “The thing is, if you’re chewing a bit, I always think it’s preseason.

“If you have a good preparation and you score goals, he scored four in the prep and got another in the Community Shield, if I’m a striker now I’m furious! I would be angry.

‘[On whether he would complain to Klopp] Well, Jurgen is another prospect! He’s a little scarier than Rafa [Benitez] was, but I wouldn’t be happy, so to speak. But you understand Klopp’s thinking and you have to respect that.’

Nunez scored four goals in a pre-season and impressed with a goal against Manchester City in the Community Shield

After a less than successful start for Liverpool in pre-season, he was hugely impressive against City at the King Power Stadium last weekend.

But his first pre-season game was marred by complaints of blisters and a shocking miss against Manchester United, although the 23-year-old then came back with four in one half against RB Leipzig.

But he will have to wait to make his first Premier League start for his new club after his club record change.

Nunez’s chance was from an immediate distance, with goalkeeper Tom Heaton on the ground

However, the Uruguayan attacker leaned back and fired his shot well over the crossbar

Klopp added before the game: “The pre-season was really good, but in five weeks it’s not the whole group, but we have too many injuries now. We are ready for today’s game, but we need the boys to come back sooner or later, that would be helpful – nothing negative otherwise.

‘[On Letting Nunez adjust] Yes of course. We have to mix it up a bit, which options to change. With Bobby we have a baller and the other two we have the speed.

“If we switch with the two young guys and for example Darwin, it’s a good mix, but we thought it was better to start with Bobby.”

Nunez scored 34 goals for Benfica last season, including twice against Liverpool in the Champions League, as Liverpool fended off the interest of several elite European clubs.