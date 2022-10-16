Peter Crouch reveals that his daughters are ‘desperate’ for him to spill The Masked Dancer secrets

Peter Crouch has revealed that his two daughters are “desperate” to know who is behind the mask on The Masked Dancer.

The former footballer, who is now a judge on the mysterious dance show, explained that 11-year-old Sophia and Liberty, seven, have tried “every trick in the book” to get him to spill the beans.

But staying strong, the father of four, 41, said he won’t tell the girls anything, and admitted he was afraid he wouldn’t be invited to the panel again.

Peter joined The Masked Dancer’s panel this year, along with returning judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse.

The show is full of famous contestants whose identities are kept secret under a large mask and costume – with viewers and judges having to guess who it is based on their dance moves and a collection of hints.

But since the show is pre-recorded, Peter already knows who will be under the mask as viewers watch at home — including his two daughters.

To talk with the mirrorhe explained, “My girls are all too eager to know and take every trick out of the book to try and get the names out of me.”

But sharing his fear that spilling the beans would jeopardize his future on the show, the sportsman continued: “They were desperate to know so they can tell their friends. But my lips are sealed.

“I wouldn’t even trade a reveal for odd jobs around the house. I know they’d laugh at it at school and I’d never be invited back again!’

Peter shares Sophia and Liberty with his wife Abbey Clancey, along with their two sons; Johnny, four, and Jack, three.

The Masked Dancer has revealed a slew of unexpected celebrities in its lineup so far, with Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh being revealed as Odd Socks during this weekend’s show.

While Olympian Denise Lewis was also unmasked as Sea Slug, while stars like Desperate Housewives’ Jesse Metcalfe and Bake Off’s Liam Charles also starred in this series.