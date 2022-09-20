Peter Crouch reckons Stoke ‘could have turned over’ superstars Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta

The former striker revealed that they used to cut up the pitch ahead of big games

Former England striker Peter Crouch has boldly claimed that Stoke City would have fancied their chances against anyone at any point in his time at the club – including Barcelona as Barcelona at the Britannia.

The former England international made 261 appearances for the Potters, scoring 61 goals in a spell spanning 2011-2019, most of that time in the Premier League.

The Potters were known for a tough style of football and being solid at home, especially during the period under Tony Pulis between 2011 and 2013, when they even qualified for the Europa League.

“If Messi and Iniesta came to Brittania at that time, I reckon we could have turned them.” “We trained in the middle of the pitch before we played Arsenal just to cut it all up.”@petercrouch reminiscing about his time at Stoke is absolutely incredible! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rSTnwbNbXa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) 20 September 2022

The former Liverpool and Portsmouth striker revealed he believes Stoke could have beaten anyone at home at one point – including superstars like Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta – as he recalled his time at the club while speaking to the former English star Joe Cole.

“I bought into it because when I got there there were a lot of players playing above themselves but the attitude and camaraderie in the group was great,” Crouch said on BT Sport Cole Cast.

‘It was one of the best dressing rooms I’ve ever been a part of, you just knew you went into battle every day and were going to get a result because of the work rate, the attitude, the effort and the dedication.

– I reckon that at that time we were the only team that could beat Barcelona. We just made things terrible.

‘If Messi or Iniesta came to Britannia at that time I reckon we could have turned them because we made it terrible for teams.’

The 40-year-old even admitted that they used to train on the pitch ahead of certain games to ensure it was cut up to prevent the opposition from playing a free-flowing game.

“We trained in the middle of the pitch before we played Arsenal just to cut it all up,” Crouch continued.

The former England international also admitted that they used to train on the pitch to cut it up

‘The grass had gotten longer and I remember looking at Aaron Ramsey and he couldn’t see his boot. He went Crouchy and I went, that’s just what we do here. It was brilliant.’

Tony always said, fair play to him, he could adapt, but he didn’t. His best line ever to me was when he felt we were getting ahead of ourselves.

‘That’s one of the best lines I’ve heard in football. He said don’t get ahead of yourselves boys you are scared average players in a great system. I can’t argue against that’.