Peter Crouch recalls time he had to ‘pie’ off Hollywood legend Mickey Rourke

Peter Crouch once had to throw out Hollywood star Mickey Rourke after two nights in Miami.

It was 2006, Crouchy had just become a household name in England after winning the FA Cup with Liverpool before scoring at the World Cup in Germany.

Crouch played for Tottenham and Liverpool in his club career, but it was playing with England that got him noticed in Hollywood

Now retired, Crouch joined talkSPORT and lifted the lid on his night out with Hollywood legend Rourke

But it was his iconic robot party that everyone was talking about, so much so that even American actor Rourke had seen the 41-year-old’s moves.

And the Golden Globe and BAFTA winner could hardly believe his luck when he bumped into the ex-Tottenham striker in the Magic City.

But Crouch, who has a framed photo of the house of him the robot does with Rourke, has revealed that he eventually had to finish him off when he got to his room.

Speaking on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show, Crouch said: “He’s crazy! I was out with him in Miami for a few nights.

“It was just after the 2006 World Cup and I had done the robot, and I was walking through this bar in Miami, and he [Rourke] goes, ‘hey, you’re robot boy!’

“I swear to you! I was like, ‘You’re Mickey Rourke!’ And he says ‘yes’ Anyway we have a night out with him it was great He showed us Miami it was great.

“Anyway, the next night he calls us again, he says, ‘I’m taking you out,’ I said, ‘great’ and we had a great night.

‘Night two, we’re out and about again with Mickey Rourke, great night again, anyway the next day, we wake up in the morning, get a knock on the door.

“I swear to you this is true – I have a picture of him and me doing the robot at home.

“I look through the little thing (peephole) and we get my room together, me and my buddy, I turn around and go, ‘It’s Mickey Rourke’.

Getty Crouch has revealed he had to throw out Hollywood legend Rourke because he couldn’t handle three nights with him

“He’s like, ‘get off him’. So we had to get rid of him on day three.

“He puts a letter under the door that reads: ‘I had a great evening with you, we’re going out for dinner tonight’.

“Well, we finished him. Two nights is enough with Mickey.”