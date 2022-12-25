Peter Crouch is set to release a new Amazon Prime documentary about his football career

Known for his impressive football career, he played as a striker for more than 14 teams, including representing England in the FIFA World Cup.

And Peter Crouch is reportedly now ready to make a documentary about his impressive career, as he is said to have collaborated with Amazon Prime.

The 41-year-old sportsman and TV personality has reportedly signed a major deal with the streaming service to release a documentary next year.

According to The sunthe new release documents Peter’s varied career, spanning more than 20 years.

It covers his rise to the Premier League and multiple FIFA World Cups, before marrying Abbey Clancy and building a successful career in media and TV in retirement.

A TV insider told The Sun: ‘Crouchy is one of football’s greatest characters, so there’s enough content to fill a feature film.

“It seems to resonate with all football fans, so Prime Video is expecting some big numbers to stream it.

“But this isn’t going to be a traditional football documentary, because since Crouchy is the center of it, it’s going to be borderline comedy.”

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Peter Crouch for comment.

It wouldn’t be the first TV release for Peter, who released the Peter Crouch: Save Our Beautiful Game series in 2021.

While the sportsman, who has been called ‘the funniest man in British sport’, also released his book How to Be an Ex-Footballer earlier this year.

Peter retired from football in 2019 and has since built a successful career in TV and media, soon after appearing on Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer.

Earlier this year, the sports star also joined the jury of competition The Masked Dancer.

While his relationship with model wife Abbey has also contributed to Peter’s fame with the couple tying the knot in 2011.

Peter and Abbey share four children together; Sophia, 11, Liberty, six, Jonny, four, and Jack, two.

