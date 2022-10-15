Peter Crouch is concerned that Leicester City is having financial ‘issues’ after a quiet summer

<!–

Peter Crouch has shared his concerns about Leicester City’s financial position after a quiet transfer window and believes ‘confidence is low’ at King Power after a difficult campaign.

The Foxes lost several players over the summer when Kasper Schmeichel left the club to join Nice in Ligue 1 and the club also sold star defender Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for £70 million.

Despite key players leaving the club, there was a distinct lack of good replacements as Alex Smithies and centre-back Wout Faes were the only two new players brought into the squad.

Peter Crouch believes there could be financial ‘trouble’ at Leicester after a quiet spell

The Foxes have had a tough campaign so far and are in the bottom three

Faes cost the Foxes £15 million meaning there should be plenty of money left over after the sale of Fofana. Overall, the club’s summer spending was its lowest in a few years.

Crouch has picked up on the fact that the club haven’t strengthened the team much and believes there could be problems at the club, but he insisted the club has more than enough quality to get off the bottom of the table. .

Ahead of the Foxes’ game against Crystal Palace, he told BT Sports: “Look at their squad and they have plenty and they shouldn’t be in the position they are in.

Wout Faes was Leicester City’s biggest summer transfer deal, costing the club £15million

Faes was signed to replace Wesley Fofana (pictured), who was sold to Chelsea for £70m

“There must be problems around the club, financially, they sold Fofana and got a lot of money. I think Brendan Rodgers is frustrated that he has not been able to release and strengthen the squad.

“They have more than enough, but confidence is low and they need to get started quickly.”

Leicester City have only won one of their first nine Premier League games, leading to calls for manager Brendan Rodgers to be sacked by the club.

Crouch thinks current manager Brendan Rodgers would have been ‘frustrated’ by the summer

But Joe Cole thinks the Northern Irishman is a ‘top’ boss and could save the club’s season.

He added: “It doesn’t surprise me (BR still in the job) because Brendan is a top manager and has proven himself at this level.

‘You have to be careful not to sleepwalk into a relegation battle. Wins in games like this are a must.

“There’s enough quality in this group to turn the ship around and get things going.”