Peter Crouch believes Leicester’s Youri Tielemans may have transfer move ‘in the back of his mind’

Leicester City star Youri Tielemans has been criticized for his performances this season after his side of The Foxes fell to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

The Belgian midfielder is struggling to capture his best form this season as the Foxes are currently battling in the relegation zone and have won just one game in the Premier League this season.

In the summer, Tielemans had interest from top clubs in the league such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, but there was no action as he is in the final year of his contract at King Power Stadium.

Youri Tielemans of Leicester City struggled to influence the game against Crystal Palace

After the game against Palace, BT Sport experts urged the midfielder to get back to his best to help his side get their season back on track.

Robbie Savage told BT Sport: “You remember what he did in the FA Cup final. We haven’t seen Tielemans, he can influence games, but he doesn’t do it as often as he would like.’

Joe Cole added: “This is a player that has been watched by some of the top clubs so he will think I am a Champions League player but you have to perform like a Champions League player, you have to perform in all situations. . Maddison’s levels have not dropped.

Joe Cole (pictured) thinks Tielemans’ levels have dropped compared to James Maddison

“His character is one I admire. He wasn’t quite there today, but he was trying to get the ball and get things done.

Tielemans is a player that I admire, and I appreciate so much and if he can improve his game, get five to ten percent in control, run the midfield and that’s when the points will come.

On the plus side, a clean slate is a positive start for Leicester. Next big game against Leeds and then they need their big players.”

Tielemans was interested in him from some of the Premier League’s top clubs over the summer

Peter Crouch thinks part of the reason for the 25-year-old’s form has diminished due to interest in him from other clubs.

He said: “Looking at it now, at the bottom of the rankings, I think bids have come in – big clubs have been snooping around him for a while and that could be in the back of his mind.

“Performance could go down five or seven per cent and then Leicester would be where they are now. A few players are in that position.

Peter Crouch (photo) thinks the 25-year-old midfielder has been bid

“I feel like there was a lack of urgency, people like Maddison and Barnes were trying to get hold of the ball to make things happen. But they are miles from where they were.

“Leicester was a team around the top six, top eight, and they look good there.”

Manager Brendan Rodgers hopes the Belgian midfielder can return to his best as the Foxes need their best players to help them climb the table.