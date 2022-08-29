Peter Crouch admits he nearly suffered an injury while copying contestants

<!–

The crazy Saturday night TV show The Masked Dancer is back for another set of shocks.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Obi Mabuse will be joined on the show by football legend Peter Crouch – with the former England striker serving on the jury this season in place of touring comedian Mo Gilligan.

But the star has discovered that his signature ‘Robot’ celebration he used throughout his playing career is less intense than the requirements for the great show, admitting he nearly injured his hamstring while copying one of the contestants.

New appearance: Peter Crouch will join The Masked Dancer – with the former England striker on the jury for this season

During a conversation with The sun On his latest venture, he admitted he nearly pulled a hamstring when he tried to copy a contestant doing the splits.

He added that the show has completely taken over his life despite many other business outings.

The striker said: ‘I didn’t realize how seriously I would take it.

“It’s kind of taken over my life because I’m constantly thinking, wherever I am, ‘Who’s the shrimp?

Strenuous: The former striker has found that his signature ‘Robot’ celebration he used throughout his playing career is less intense than the requirements for the great show

New team: Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Obi Mabuse join Peter and present Joel Dommett on the show

“Even in the back of my mind I’m thinking I might have guessed one, and now I’m thinking about things that relate the clues to this particular person.”

He concluded that despite a storied career that included cup finals and Premier League clashes, his wife Abbey Clancy and four children seem more interested in clues to the mysterious singer’s show.

Peter steps in for comedian Mo Gilligan who is currently touring the US.

This season of the Masked Dancer will see a duo called Pillar and Post for the first time – with elaborate dance routines planned for the anonymous couple.

The spin-off to the Masked Singer has so far run for one series, but captivated audiences so much that it was relaunched for a second time.

The show’s judges are now becoming more attuned to the clues being given about dancers’ identities.

However, Peter admitted that he has to write them down as he is the newcomer to the group.

New Show: The Masked Singer spin-off has run for one series so far — but captivated audiences so much it was relaunched for a second time

His fellow judges said Crouch tends to go down a rabbit hole based on one clue as he tries to guess.

He told the Sun he’s having a great time on the show, but co-judge Jonathan Ross says they can’t wait for comedian Mo Gilligan to return.

He added that the show’s appeal is the lack of “meanness” that characterizes other TV talent shows.

The show’s professional dancer, Oti Mabuse, said the dance standard has improved for the second season of the popular prime-time show.

The show starts its second series on Saturday 3 September at 6.30pm on ITV.

ITV’s The Voice and The Masked Dancer will face BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in a fierce ratings war, it has been reported.

ITV is reportedly putting out its most popular shows in an attempt to steal some viewers from the much-loved dance show that draws fans every fall.

the mirror claims that ITV ‘turned around’ last year in light of Strictly’s popularity, opting instead to broadcast game shows and quizzes to win over viewers.

Battle: ITV’s The Voice and The Masked Dancer will face BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing (pictured) in a fierce viewing war, it has been reported

But now, when Strictly airs on Saturday night, it will face The Masked Dancer at 6.30pm, followed by The Voice UK – which originally aired on BBC before moving to ITV in 2017.

The Voice – in which Tom Jones and Anne-Marie play the lead roles – attracts about four million viewers.

ITV announced their ‘packed’ autumn TV schedule earlier this week as the busy period looms.

ITV and BBC have been approached by MailOnline for comment.