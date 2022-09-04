Police investigating the murder of a 75-year-old retired teacher from Sir Tony Blair’s former school have found the body of a man.

dr. Peter Coshan, who worked as a biology teacher at a private school in Edinburgh before retiring, was last seen on August 11 in the Seafield Road area of ​​Leith in the Scottish capital.

Today police investigating the crime found the remains of a man’s body on the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington in Northumberland.

The body has yet to be formally identified, but Mr Coshan’s family has been notified.

Two men have been charged with the murder of Mr Coshan.

Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have both appeared in court and are charged with the murder of Mr Coshan.

Black and McNaughton appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on August 18, with the pair also charged with trying to beat the course of justice and theft.

Police began searching the forest area between Kirkwhelpington and Belsay in the north of England earlier this week in search of the retired teacher’s body.

Between 1972 and 2005, Mr. Coshan taught at the renowned Fettes College. He began teaching at the prestigious school a year after former Prime Minister Tony Blair attended the school from 1966 to 1971

They made no plea when they appeared in court privately.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s chief investigative team, said: ‘Our thoughts are with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we continue to support them.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to everyone who came forward with information that helped our investigation.”

