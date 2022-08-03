Peter Bol wins his 800m heat at the Commonwealth Games

Peter Bol took an ‘easy’ 800m victory in the heat that surpassed the 24 hours in which the Australian suffered an ankle injury on the eve of his performance in Birmingham.

The 28-year-old revealed he had rolled his ankle ahead of his Wednesday night race, but there was no sign of such a problem as he stamped his authority on the competition ahead of Sunday’s final.

Bol established himself as the man to beat this Commonwealth Games after crossing the line in 1min47sec, faster than any other athlete on the field.

Peter Bol advanced to the final of the 800m in Birmingham on Wednesday with a dominant run

He paid tribute to the work of the Australian medical team to ensure he was in good shape for the race at a hectic time 24 hours before his race.

“I’m fine, it’s crazy because I rolled my ankle yesterday, so I want to shout out to my medical team,” he said.

“Yesterday I had a limp and today I am walking perfectly so that is a huge thank you to the Athletics Australia medical team.

“I wasn’t playing basketball, I promise, I just rolled it on a curb on the track, it was the first time ever. I don’t really think too much so I thought just go back, get medical help, ice it and see what happens

The 28-year-old overcame an ankle injury and crossed the line as the fastest man in his field

Bol thanked the Australian medical team when he sent a warning message to his rivals in Birmingham

“It got better at night and in the morning I was like, ‘Bam, I’m ready to go’.

“The race speaks for itself, it was comfortable, it was beautiful and there was an incredible crowd and atmosphere.”

Bol, who competed in the 800m final in Tokyo last year, expressed relief at his strong performance after finishing only seventh at the world championships last month.

“To be honest, I did feel comfortable and I really enjoyed that,” he said. “It was great to come back from worlds because it was a disappointing final, so to come back here and be in great shape and just take it out like that at the end is great.”