Peter Andre’s Daughter Princess Looks Just Like Her Famous Parents

Princess Andre recently shared a photo on her Instagram account and fans were quick to comment on the resemblance between the teen and her parents.

The 15-year-old Princess posted the photo on Saturday in which she posed on a couch in front of her 539,000 followers.

The post captioned it, “The summer holidays are going so fast, I can’t believe there are only a few weeks left!”

The resemblance is uncanny: Princess Andre, 15, recently shared a photo on her Instagram account and fans were quick to comment on the resemblance between the teen and her parents

The caption also featured a discount code and hashtags for her paid AD with she in.

Where Princess donned a plain white crop top and green joggers from Shein for the snap.

However, the comments for the post soon blew up with a variety of compliments, and her followers were quick to say how much she resembles her famous parents.

And her father, Peter Andre, 49, wrote ‘Love you bist’ [red heart emoji].’

Lookalikes: However, the comments for the post soon exploded with a variety of compliments, and her followers were quick to say how much she resembles her famous parents

One follower was quick to compare Princess to her mother Katie Price, writing: “Goes by very quickly, just like your mother Princess, your hair is beautiful.”

Another follower also added, “Beautiful as your mother.”

Not only does Princess get comparisons to her model mom, though, she’s also often told that she resembles her father.

And one follower, in particular, was quick to jump in by saying that Princess doesn’t look like Katie.

And instead she said she’s “her daddy’s saliva, not Katie.”

Mother: One follower was quick to compare Princess to her mother Katie Price. Not only does Princess get comparisons to her model mom though, she’s also often told she looks more like her dad

Princess also recently made headlines for her resemblance to her father Peter when he shared an old photo of himself with curly hair in the 1990s.

He captioned the black and white photo with ‘Mysterious Curls: Throwback Thursday with my awesome cousin back in the early 90s’

However, some fans were shocked by his curly locks because Peter had always worn his hair straight in recent years.

And as soon as he posted the photo, comparisons were immediately made between him and Princess, who also has naturally curly locks.