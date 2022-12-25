Peter Andre shares a slew of fun Christmas morning family snaps

Peter Andre took to Instagram on Christmas morning to capture his family’s fun festivities.

The singer, 49, celebrated the day with son Junior, 17, Princess, 15 – who he shares with ex-partner Katie Price – and daughter Amelia, eight, and son Theo, six – who he shares with wife Emily.

It comes after Peter revealed that he never celebrated the season until he became a father because he was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness.

The family opened their luscious stockings before being presented with a slew of gifts around the Christmas tree.

Peter gushed that opening stockings together was a MacDonagh [Emily’s maiden name] tradition.

He captioned the photos: ‘I am the happiest father/husband alive this morning. Merry Christmas everyone.”

Peter revealed to The mirror he experienced Christmas for the first time after becoming a father for the first time in 2005.

The television personality grew up in Australia with his father Savvas and mother Thea, whom he has described as “devout Jehovah’s Witnesses and very strict Christians.”

Witnesses do not celebrate Christmas or Easter because they believe these festivals are based on (or heavily contaminated with) pagan customs and religions.

He told the publication: “I grew up in a strict family of Jehovah’s Witnesses. We didn’t celebrate birthdays or Christmas or anything like that.’

Peter said that although he is no longer a part of the faith, he still respected everything he had learned during his childhood.

Then say, “But one of the things that a lot of people say is, ‘Do you feel like you missed out’ and I say, ‘Well, you don’t know any different’.”

“But now that the kids are going through it, I’m experiencing it through them and it’s wonderful.”

Admitting that it might be ‘even more special’ now because he and his offspring are experiencing things for the first time.