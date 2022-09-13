Peter Andre says it’s hard to watch his mother’s health struggles as ‘old age takes its toll’ at 86

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Peter Andre has admitted that he finds it difficult to watch his aging mother “suffer and deteriorate” as old age takes its toll.

The singer, 49, said he is “sad” to see his mother Thea, 86, “struggling” as she ages as her health begins to decline.

The TV personality explained that he hopes to spend “as much time as possible” with his mother and father Savvas, 89, and enjoy every moment with his family members.

‘Mom is struggling right now’: Peter Andre has admitted he finds it hard to watch his aging mother ‘suffer and deteriorate’ as old age takes its toll

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker recently vacationed in Cyprus with his parents and has previously traveled to Australia to spend time with them.

He explained in his new! column in magazine: ‘My parents celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last week. 67 years! It’s quite amazing. Dad will be 90 next year and Mom will be 86.

“But Mom is having a hard time right now. She’s not doing great. She suffers a little and deteriorates. It’s sad when they’ve been together for so long that age gets the better of them.

“I was with her a few months ago. We just need to be with her as much as possible. It’s just age. She’s got a lot going on right now.’

‘She’s not doing well’: The singer, 49, said he’s ‘sad’ to see his mum Thea, 86, ‘struggling’ as she ages as her health begins to decline

Peter said on his Instagram account last week that he was “sad that age is taking its toll” on his parents when he shared a sweet picture of himself with them.

He wrote: ‘Happy 67th wedding anniversary Mom and Dad. I love you both with every piece of my heart. I feel happy and sad to post this.

“Obviously happy that they have been married for 67 years, but sad that age is taking its toll and especially mom is having a hard time.

“I always pray for your health, both of you. I also pray that I can be even half of the parent to my children that you both are to me.”

Family: The TV personality explained that he hopes to spend ‘as much time as possible’ with his mother and father Savvas, 89, (left) and enjoy every moment with his family members

Peter lives with his children Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, from his first marriage to Katie Price and wife Emily, and their children Amelia, eight, and Theo, five.

Last month, the pop star Celebrated 30 years in show business and was offered a cake on This Morning to mark the milestone.

The cake featured a shirtless model of Peter, showing his Mysterious Girl music video, while the ripped model looked like he was dancing in the water.

After getting the cake, Peter couldn’t help but comment on the fondant version of himself, saying, ‘That’s great! Look at those abs!’

When asked by hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle if he still had his famous abs, Peter joked that they were “hibernating.”

‘They’re hibernating, they’re here. They’re still a bit there,” said Peter about his six-pack.

Josie and Craig then asked if they could feel his stomach to see if his abs were still there.

After hilariously feeling Peter’s abs, Josie declared, “I can confirm they’re still there, they’re still there!”