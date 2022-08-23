Peter Andre reveals stranger once said he ‘looked like a terrorist’ in shocking incident

<!–

Peter Andre has claimed that a stranger once told him he looked like a terrorist.

The singer, 49, who is of Greek Cypriot descent, revealed that the shocking incident took place in London, leaving him truly ‘offended’.

He went on to detail how the surprise encounter happened while he was trying to hail a taxi, but he’s not sure if it was racist.

“I couldn’t believe it and felt really offended!” Peter Andre, who is of Greek Cypriot descent, has revealed a stranger once said he ‘looked like a terrorist’ in a shocking incident

In his new ones! magazine column, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker opened up about the surprising incident, but didn’t specify when it happened.

He wrote: ‘There was one time when I came out of a train station in London with a backpack on and my hood on and no taxis stopped in front of me.

Finally a man stopped and said to me, ‘Just a piece of advice, don’t pull up your hood and don’t put on a backpack, you look like a terrorist.’

Wow! The singer, 49, explained how the surprise encounter happened while he was trying to hail a taxi, but he’s not sure if it was racist (pictured in 1996)

“He actually said those words – I couldn’t believe it and I felt really offended. Maybe it wasn’t because of my race, but because of my looks.’

It comes after Peter shared a rare family photo of his four children on Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate his wife Emily’s 33rd birthday.

The happy couple stood side by side alongside Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, from Peter’s marriage to Katie Price and his children Emily, Amelia, eight, and Theo, five.

Peter and Emily don’t show their kids’ faces, so they hid them with heart emojis.

Songster Peter captioned the upload: “Happy Birthday Emily ♥️ what a day :)))).’

Emily looked stunning in a black and white strappy sundress and flat sandals, while Peter wore a patterned shirt and black slacks.

He also shared a photo of another couple of just himself and Emily.

While Emily just turned 33, Peter just celebrated 30 years in show business.