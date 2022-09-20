Peter Andre reveals plans to move to Australia with family

Peter Andre has revealed he plans to move to Australia with his wife Emily and their children as his mother Thea’s health deteriorates.

The singer, 49, spoke of his plans to move for as long as possible when they move in December once he has completed his UK work commitments.

However, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker revealed that he is struggling to arrange the trip due to his children’s school arrangements.

Peter has two children with his ex-wife, Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, and Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, with wife Emily MacDonagh.

He revealed that the “whole family” is going to make the trip down under.

Writing in its new! magazine column, Peter said, “If everything goes according to plan, it’s December and we’re all going to Oz as a family.

‘We want to get out as soon as possible and stay as long as possible, but that is difficult with the children’s school.’

“They have different timings, which makes it complicated.”

Last week, Peter admitted he finds it hard to watch his aging mother “suffer and deteriorate” as old age takes its toll.

He said he is “sad” to see his mother Thea, 86, “struggle” as she ages as her health begins to decline.

The TV personality explained that he hopes to spend “as much time as possible” with his mother and father Savvas, 89, and enjoy every moment with his family members.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker recently vacationed in Cyprus with his parents and has previously traveled to Australia to spend time with them.

He explained in his new! column in magazine: ‘My parents celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last week. 67 years! It’s quite amazing. Dad will be 90 next year and Mom will be 86.

“But Mom is having a hard time right now. She’s not doing great. She suffers a little and deteriorates. It’s sad when they’ve been together for so long that age gets the better of them.

“I was with her a few months ago. We just need to be with her as much as possible. It’s just age. She’s got a lot going on right now.’

Peter said on his Instagram account last week that he was “sad that age is taking its toll” on his parents when he shared a sweet picture of himself with them.

He wrote: ‘Happy 67th wedding anniversary Mom and Dad. I love you both with every piece of my heart. I feel happy and sad to post this.

“Obviously happy that they have been married for 67 years, but sad that age is taking its toll and especially mom is having a hard time.

“I always pray for your health, both of you. I also pray that I can be even half of the parent to my children that you both are to me.”