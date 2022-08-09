Peter Andre pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a touching throwback snap

Peter Andre has paid a moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death was announced Monday at the age of 73.

The singer posted a photo on Instagram next to the star as they performed in a charity concert together, after it was revealed she died after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

In the caption, Peter, who starred in a West End revival of Grease, described Olivia as a “warm, kind and loving person” who “spent time talking to everyone backstage” after working together decades earlier.

Peter, who was part of a slew of stars paying tribute to Olivia, wrote the caption, “My sister Debbie just sent me this photo. The night of the Spina Bifida benefit concert in Australia where I had the privilege of performing with Dame Olivia Newton John.

“This photo reminds me of what a warm, kind and generous person she was. She was constantly smiling and talking to everyone backstage. I will never forget it.’

Earlier that evening, Peter had paid another tribute to Olivia, with a poignant comment that “Grease would be very different for them now.”

The caption shared a trio of photos of Olivia throughout her life, saying, “This really made me very sad. I’ve had the privilege of meeting the incredible Olivia a few times and even collaborated with her at a special Spina Bifida concert in Australia.

“She was sweet in every way. Always lights up the room. Thoughts with her family. REST IN PEACE…. Fat will feel very different to us now. #brave #strongwoman #iconic @therealonj #olivianewtonjohn #grease #letsgetphysical #xanadu #spinabifida.’

Olivia’s death was announced in a statement shared on her Facebook page, and the Grease star died Monday with loved ones by her side at her Southern California ranch, according to her husband, John Easterling.

The Facebook post read: “We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.”

Farewell: Olivia’s Grease colleague John Travolta, 68, was among the first to pay tribute after her death was announced Monday

Her Grease colleague John Travolta, 68, was among the first to pay tribute, writing: ‘My dear Olivia, you have made our whole lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.’

He added: ‘We will see you on the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’

Olivia’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 36, shared some touching photos of the two on her Instagram profile. A black and white photo showed a young Chloe kissing her mother.

A source known to TMZ also said Monday: ‘After a 30-year journey to cancer, she lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer,’ who was first diagnosed in 1992, more than 30 years ago. In 2013, it resurfaced before going back into remission until it reappeared in 2017.

Olivia got her big break in the 1978 movie musical as good two shoes teen Sandy Olsen – in which she starred opposite John Travolta’s handsome bad boy Danny Zuko – and came up with the new song “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

This came after her pop career – which began in the early 1970s – where Olivia made a name for herself with a string of pop hits, such as If Not for You, Let Me Be There and the hit Have You Never Been Mellow.

The Glee guest star had daughter Chloe Lattanzi, now 36, with ex Matt Lattanzi, whom she married in 1984 and separated in 1995.

Olivia married John in 2008, calling in his memory for donations to her cancer charity.

Sandy and Danny: Newton-John famously opposed the role of Sandy in the 1978 film Grease. She was 28 at the time and thought she was too old to play a fresh-faced high school student.

Her Loved One: Newton-John’s husband John Easterling announced her passing on her Facebook page on Monday; Pictured 2019

He added to the post: ‘Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to plant medicine and cancer research.”

“In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in memory of the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

John concluded, “Olivia leaves her husband John Easterling behind; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; cousins ​​Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”