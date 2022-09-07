Peter Andre hits back at trolls who accused his daughter Princess, 15, of editing her latest snap

Peter Andre has defended his 15-year-old daughter Princess after she was accused of editing her latest Instagram snap.

The star, 49, urged his “beautiful” daughter to “don’t get in the habit of worrying about what people say” after insisting she hadn’t changed her body shape.

In the photo in question, the teen posed in a nude dress with a friend during a recent holiday to Cyprus.

Father figure: Peter Andre has defended his 15-year-old daughter Princess after she was accused of editing her latest Instagram snap.

But some had noted that she had manipulated her body, to which Princess then responded: “For the people commenting on the photo that is apparently being edited, you can see very clearly that it’s my hair and not the tiles.”

Peter wrote below: ‘@officialprincess_andre sweetie don’t get in the habit of worrying about what people say. Be your beautiful self and enjoy life. ❤️❤️.’

The photo dump gave a glimpse of her vacation with friends and family as she went camel riding and enjoyed water sports.

It comes after last month Princess looked just like her famous mum Katie Price in a sweet holiday snap shared on Instagram.

She looked beautiful in a black maxi dress during a family trip with her father Peter and brother Junior, 17.

With her dark brown curly blonde hair and piercing blue eyes, Princess was a dead letter to Katie, 44, in the stunning photo.

Princess created a storm for the photo, accessory with a simple silver chain and for a typically glamorous makeup look.

In a second photo, she posed with her father and brother, while Peter looked as neat as ever in an unbuttoned black silk shirt.

Next to him, the budding music star Junior wore a dark gray Dior T-shirt and black jeans, as well as a silver necklace.

It came after Peter recently took to Instagram to praise his daughter Princess in a ‘no filter’ snap, hours after his ex-wife Katie shared a gushing comment about the teen.

Wow! It comes after Princess looked exactly like her famous mother Katie Price last month in a sweet holiday snap shared on Instagram (right: Katie pictured in 1995 at age 17)

The proud dad took to his roster with a picture of princess hours after Katie broke her social media silence to comment on her daughter’s resemblance to her own young look.

The image showed the princess putting on a stylish pink dress while posing with her best friend Tiana Harris.

In the photo, a fresh-faced princess was seen makeup-free during her vacation and wearing her hair a neat braid that ran over her shoulder.

Family: Princess looked beautiful in a black maxi dress during a family trip with her father Peter (center) and brother Junior, 17 (left)

“Sometimes afternoon sun is all you need,” he captioned the post. ‘I love your bist. No filter, no make-up, of course.’

It came after Princess shared a gorgeous photo showing off her incredibly long blonde curly hair – which her mom once rocked for a modeling shoot.

And Katie loved the photo so much that she returned to social media to leave a sweet comment — after leaving Instagram last month.

Princess looked sensational in a black midi dress and sporting a glamorous makeup palette as she enjoyed a sun-filled holiday.

Loving mom Katie, responding to the post from her dad Paul’s screen business Instagram page PP Fencing, wrote: ‘It’s mom, I’m here with nanny and grandpa. I love you so much.’

Katie shares Princess with her ex-husband Peter, along with her older brother Junior.

The former glamor model is also mother to Harvey, 19, from her relationship with Dwight Yorke along with Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with ex Kieran Hayler.