Pete Wicks withdrawn from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after knocking himself out and breaking ribs

Pete Wicks said he was “really gutted” to be medically withdrawn from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after knocking himself unconscious and breaking his ribs during a challenge.

The star of The Only Way Is Essex was seen floating face down in the sea in the shocking scene that aired Sunday after jumping out of a helicopter with reality star Ashley Cain in a helicopter cast job.

Rescue swimmers rushed to the aid of the 33-year-old, turning him over in the water when the recruits involved were heard saying from the shoreline, “Someone’s in trouble.”

Devastated: Pete Wicks (left) was ‘really gutted’ to be medically withdrawn from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after knocking himself unconscious and breaking his ribs during a challenge

After swimming to shore, Pete told a medic, “I was winding myself up and passed out, all my ribs are quite sore and my head is pounding.”

He later said, “I wasn’t worried about that challenge, that’s the weirdest thing. My strongest thing is probably swimming.

“I really thought this would be the challenge for me to show what the hell I have and I was wrong, I was very wrong. I think my leg kind of got stuck in the bag and I went right down on the bag, knocked myself out and broke my ribs.

Extreme: The Only Way Is Essex star was seen floating face down in the sea in the shocking scene aired Sunday after jumping from a helicopter in a helicopter task

“I felt dazed and confused. I had trouble moving my upper body. Basically, I think where I would hit the sack, and I think just the impact of being unconscious and everything else, I was very confused.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on and even moving my arms was pretty painful just from the pressure on my ribs and everything, so it just wasn’t nice. It was just a strange, strange experience.’

After his accident, Channel 4 show medical chief Pete has medically withdrawn due to a chest X-ray.

Leap of Faith: Pete was seen at the helicopter door before jumping into the sea below

Task: He reached for his bag, which he was told to release just before hitting the water to avoid injury

Teammate: Pete jumped out of the plane along with former football player and fellow reality star Ashley Cain

Taking the plunge: The couple was seen jumping out of the helicopter with desert landscape in the background

To the rescue: A crew of people was seen heading to Pete by boat after he fell unconscious and floated on top of the sea

New head instructor Rudy Reyes, who took over from Ant Middleton, told the TV star: “The problem is you have some damage and the course will be much harder physically, and it’s too risky for your health.”

Pete wiped his eyes and said, “I didn’t want to come out like that. I don’t fucking stop with anything, that’s how it feels.’

Pete was the second recruit to leave the job after Love Island winner Amber Gill quit the show after failing to complete a physical challenge on the beach.

Pushed to the limit: fellow reality star Ashley Cain (front) also took part in the task and was seen out of the water with Pete

Game over: Pete was in a lot of pain when he was checked by the doctor before being told he couldn’t continue with the show

Struggle: Pete was told it was likely he had broken his ribs when the reality star said it felt like he had blown himself up and he was struggling to breathe

Shocking scenes: Rescue swimmers ran to help the 33-year-old, turning him over in the water when the recruits involved were heard saying from the shoreline: ‘Someone is struggling’

On leaving the series, Pete said, “Actually, I was devastated. This is kind of a thing for me, it’s like I’ve always wanted to do this show and the worst thing for me was getting knocked out because that’s something I have no control over.

“But honestly, they are 100% right, because I couldn’t have gone through with my broken ribs. To have been out so early I was absolutely gutted because it is a failure. And, unfortunately for me now, I feel like I failed.

“It’s something that will f**king haunt me because I just don’t fail things. I’m not saying I’m going to do anything and I’m not going to do it, so I was really hurt, upset, disappointed and mad at myself.

Excruciating: After swimming to shore, Pete told a medic, ‘I was winding myself up and passed out, all my ribs are quite sore and my head is pounding’

Sad: Pete looked devastated after being told to leave the show for medical reasons, star blaming herself

“Honestly, I still am, even a year later. That was tough for me. I felt like I had let a lot of people down, I felt like I was letting myself down.

“There was no question that I would ever hand in my bracelet. I knew I would never do that, so it really hurt to leave. To be withdrawn because you are physically incapable of passing through for something that was an unfortunate accident was just really hard for me.”

Pete said he would do the show again tomorrow if they gave him a second chance to appear.

End of the road: Pete was the second recruit to leave the job after Love Island winner Amber Gill (pictured) left the show after failing to complete a physical challenge on the beach

“I feel like I have unfinished business and as far as I’m concerned, I’ve failed. I want to rectify that,” he said.

“It was something that is really going to haunt me. I think there are so many things happening on that show that would have benefited me as a person.

“Everyone who did it said they came out a changed person. I think that’s what I’m most sad about – that I didn’t get a chance to do that either – I really felt like, after just a few days, I started to understand a little bit more about myself and why I am the way I am.

‘I think I missed that. I really think the course would have changed my life. So, to leave like I did just made me pretty angry. It leaves more than just a bitter taste in my mouth, I’m really devastated.’

The episode also saw recruits free fall from a 50-foot cliff, with another former TOWIE star, Ferne McCann, breaking into tears after struggling during the challenge.

