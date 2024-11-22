Pete Wicks steps out with Strictly’s Jowita Przystal amid claims they’ve ‘been secretly seeing each other’ – after love interest Maura Higgins insisted she was still single and made her I’m A Celeb debut

Pete Wicks was spotted with Strictly partner Jowita Przystal on Thursday night amid claims they have been secretly seeing each other outside of the show.

The TOWIE star, 36, was recently linked to Maura Higgins, 33, after they were pictured kissing on a date.

However, in a surprise twist, Maura insisted she was still single as she prepared to make her debut on I’m A Celebrity.

After rehearsing for their next Tango, Pete and Jowita left a dance studio in north London together at 7pm, giving them time to watch Maura’s arrival at Jungle.

Pete looked grim as he walked in front of Jowita while smoking a cigarette and brandishing a large bag.

Following her, Jowita, 30, wore an oversized bomber jacket while fiddling with her phone.

Eyebrows have been raised over Pete’s love life in recent weeks as he has been linked to both Jowita and Maura.

On Thursday, sources claimed that “something has changed” between Pete and his Strictly dance partner in recent weeks and they have been secretly seeing each other outside of the show.

At the start of the series, the pair were said to have “set tongues wagging” among the cast and crew due to their sizzling chemistry, with viewers even noticing their close connection.

“The chemistry between them has been pretty clear from the moment they met, but in recent weeks something has changed and they started seeing each other outside of the show,” a source said. the sun.

‘They have tried to keep a low profile but often travel together rather than taking separate cars to different places.

‘And they are so tactile behind the scenes that it has become quite obvious that something is going on. Everyone is talking about the fact that they seem more united than ever.

In October, Pete shut down rumors of a romance between him and Jowita during a joint appearance on This Morning.

Host Alison Hammond began her interview by asking: “Do you really listen to the judges or are you just in your own little world?”

The pair have been putting the finishing touches to their routine ahead of Saturday night’s Strictly, where they will perform a tango to Easy Lover by Philip Bailey and Phil Collins.

Pete admitted: “I’m in my own little world, we’re in a bit of a bubble when we dance!” which caused Alison to take the opportunity to probe them about their rumored relationship and cheekily ask: ‘Is it a love bubble?’

However, Pete insisted: “Unfortunately it’s not a love bubble…” before mocking Alison, saying: “I mean, you were early, that was about 30 seconds before you walked in!”

Alison laughed and confessed: ‘It was there!’ as Pete continued: ‘You were right there! No, it’s not a love bubble, we have great chemistry because we have become very good friends.’

Gesturing to Jowita, he gushed, “She’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, genuinely, not just on the dance side of things but outside of it and I think that helps us with the whole dance thing.”

Alison asked if the couple found the constant speculation about the nature of their relationship boring, to which Pete admitted: “Yeah, it’s always the same, I’m used to it.”

Pete was also linked to Love Island star Maura, but in an exclusive interview with MailOnline ahead of her stint in the jungle, she insisted she is “single”.

When asked if she is in a relationship with Pete, Maura said: “I’m not.” I’ve been on dates with a lot of people. I mean, I date, but I’m very single. Everyone dates.

He added: “It’s quite scary coming in later.” Everyone has met and gotten to know each other.

‘It’s never easy being a rookie, but I’m not a shy person, so I feel like I’ll be fine. It will be good to bring some energy to camp.

‘I’m single at the moment, but honestly, no one is going to like me in the jungle. Trust me!’

The TOWIE star was recently linked to Maura after they were pictured kissing on several occasions, but she insisted she is single (pictured on October 27).

Pete and Jowita were said to have ‘wagged their tongues’ among the Strictly cast and crew due to their sizzling chemistry, with viewers even noticing their close connection.

She also insisted that Pete will not fly to Australia to meet her across the famous I’m A Celeb Bridge when his time on the show ends.

Maura shared: “I don’t know anything, he hasn’t told me that anyway.”

The couple were seen kissing at numerous red carpet events, including the Pride of Britain Awards, and Maura previously spoke about how the pair have been friends for many years.

On Thursday night, Maura’s entrance to I’m A Celeb Jungle aired, with the reality star making an appearance as a late arrival alongside Reverend Richard Coles.

She became an instant fan favorite, with viewers going into hysterics at her jokes. It is not known if Pete and Jowita were among those watching from home.