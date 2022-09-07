Pete Wicks reveals he nearly DROWNED after a stunt went wrong during Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 

Pete Wicks has revealed that he nearly drowned when a stunt went horribly wrong during the filming of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The TOWIE star, 33, found himself in danger when he was ordered to jump out of a helicopter, only for his huge backpack of supplies to knock him unconscious when he hit the water.

The reality star was left with a broken rib and drifted face down, forcing production staff to rush to help during the terrifying incident.

He told The sun: ‘I’m wrong, I’m very wrong. I think my leg got a little bit stuck in the bag and I went right down on the bag, knocked myself out and broke my ribs.”

And while he doesn’t remember much because of his blackout, Pete said he can remember rescuers putting him on his back and putting him in a lifeboat.

“I didn’t want to get in the boat because when you start something you have to finish it, so I remember trying to swim back. We came ashore and then I realized ‘f**k, I really hurt myself here’.’

He went on to say that he was confused by the impact and was struggling to move his upper body.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on and even moving my arms was quite painful, just from the pressure on my ribs and everything, so yeah, it just wasn’t nice.”

MailOnline has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.

It comes after Pete was left in tears as he got stuck in the intense tasks and eventually collapsed after being forced to fight Jennifer Ellison.

He was moved to tears after training staff pitted him against Jennifer, 39, in the milling challenge.

In the interviews, he said, “I just don’t know if I can fight a bird,” and he says he hates the idea of ​​someone fighting their mother.

Meanwhile, in her interview, Jennifer added, “I’m all for equal opportunities and all, but I’d be a little scared to fight a guy because they’re stronger than you and bigger than you.”

The brutal fight ended with Pete hitting Jennifer on the head, leaving him startled and upset.

Pete tearfully apologized to her, as he admitted, “I hit her on the back of the head.”

The reality star was then picked for questioning, where he admitted he hates talking about himself.

When he finally opened up, he explained that the trial was a wake-up call by showing him how much he had abused his body.

He said, ‘I’ve wasted so much of my life being a selfish p***k, and I don’t want to be that anymore. I want to be someone people are proud of.’

He said he was afraid of relationships because he didn’t want anyone to hurt him, but he admitted that he would have to work on them or be alone forever.

When Pete left, the staff commented, “He’s an emotional wreck.”

Viewers at home took to Twitter to praise Pete for his vulnerability and admit that the emotional scenes affected them.

One said, ‘Pete Wicks is a warrior’.

While another joked: ‘No, YOUR is crying for Pete Wicks! I certainly don’t’.

A third echoed, “Omg Pete Wicks, bless him,” followed by a love heart emoji.

Pete was joined on the show by actresses Maisie Smith, 21, and Jennifer Ellison, 39; TV personality Calum Best, 41; Reality TV stars, Amber Gill, 24 and Ferne McCann, 32; Javelin Olympic gold medalist, Fatima Whitbread MBE, 61.

Also participating is ex-footballer Ashley Cain, 31; Influencer and brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard, 27 and 26; Olympic Sprinter, Dwain Chambers, 44; Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones OBE, 29, professional boxer, Shannon Courtenay, 29, and Paralympic high jumper, Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE, 34.

The show started with the celebs each entering a gas chamber where they were forced to take off their gas masks and test their nerves.

The celebrities were reduced to tears and vomited, as a result of the gas, before struggling to find their way out.

After Fatima Whitbread passed the challenge with flying colours, she was interrogated.

She explained how she had been abandoned as a baby and spent her childhood in foster care.

Fatima explained: ‘Sport was my salvation. Finding Margaret, my adoptive mother, was the best thing that ever happened to me.’

Meanwhile, Amber began to struggle during one of the exercises, and later collapsed in the camp saying she “couldn’t”.