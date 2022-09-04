Pete Wicks breaks down as he is forced to fight Jennifer Ellison and open up on Celebrity SAS

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins kicked off on Sunday night, with a new batch of celebrities going through brutal training drills.

One recruit, Pete Wicks, found the intense tasks extremely difficult and eventually succumbed after being forced to fight a woman.

The TOWIE star, 33, was moved to tears after training staff pitted him against Jennifer Ellison in the milling challenge.

In the interviews, he said, “I just don’t know if I can fight a bird,” and he says he hates the idea of ​​someone fighting their mother.

Meanwhile, in her interview, Jennifer added, “I’m all for equal opportunities and all, but I’d be a little scared to fight a guy because they’re stronger than you and bigger than you.”

The brutal fight ended with Pete punching Jennifer on the head, leaving him startled and upset.

Pete tearfully apologized to her, as he admitted, “I hit her on the back of the head.”

The reality star was then picked for questioning, where he admitted he hates talking about himself.

When he finally opened up, he explained that the trial was a wake-up call by showing him how much he had abused his body.

He said, ‘I’ve wasted so much of my life being a selfish p***k, and I don’t want to be that anymore. I want to be someone people are proud of.’

He said he was afraid of relationships because he didn’t want anyone to hurt him, but he admitted that he would have to work on them or be alone forever.

When Pete left, the staff commented, “He’s an emotional wreck.”

Viewers at home took to Twitter to praise Pete for his vulnerability and admit that the emotional scenes affected them.

One said, ‘Pete Wicks is a warrior’.

While another joked: ‘No, YOUR is crying for Pete Wicks! I certainly don’t’.

A third echoed, “Omg Pete Wicks, bless him,” followed by a love heart emoji.

Pete was joined on the show by actresses Maisie Smith, 21, and Jennifer Ellison, 39; TV personality Calum Best, 41; Reality TV stars, Amber Gill, 24 and Ferne McCann, 32; Javelin Olympic gold medalist, Fatima Whitbread MBE, 61.

Also participating is ex-footballer Ashley Cain, 31; Influencer and brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard, 27 and 26; Olympic Sprinter, Dwain Chambers, 44; Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones OBE, 29, professional boxer, Shannon Courtenay, 29, and Paralympic high jumper, Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE, 34.

The show started with the celebs each entering a gas chamber where they were forced to take off their gas masks and test their nerves.

The celebrities were reduced to tears and vomited, as a result of the gas, before struggling to find their way out.

After Fatima Whitbread passed the challenge with flying colours, she was interrogated.

She explained how she had been abandoned as a baby and spent her childhood in foster care.

Fatima explained: ‘Sport was my salvation. Finding Margaret, my adoptive mother, was the best thing that ever happened to me.’

Meanwhile, Amber began to struggle during one of the exercises, and later collapsed in the camp saying she “couldn’t”.