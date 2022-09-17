WhatsNew2Day
Pete Wicks and Ella Rae Wise put on a cosy display as they enjoy a date at a vineyard in Essex

TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and Ella Rae Wise put on a cozy show as they enjoy a romantic date at a vineyard in Essex while filming scenes for the show

By Codie Bullen for Mailonline

Published: 09:54, September 17, 2022 | Updated: 10:00, 17 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Pete Wicks and Ella Rae Wise put on a fun show as they enjoyed a romantic date at a local vineyard in Essex on Thursday.

The Only Way Is Essex stars sat down for an outdoor date in the beautiful setting while filming scenes for the ITVBe Show.

Ella, 22, looked stunning in a white knit mini dress, paired with silver cowboy boots and a stylish handbag.

Cozy: Pete Wicks and Ella Rae Wise had a good time as they enjoyed a romantic date at a local vineyard in Essex on Thursday
Cozy: Pete Wicks and Ella Rae Wise had a good time as they enjoyed a romantic date at a local vineyard in Essex on Thursday

Cozy: Pete Wicks and Ella Rae Wise had a good time as they enjoyed a romantic date at a local vineyard in Essex on Thursday

She wore a soft, glamorous makeup look with a nude lip and styled her golden locks in loose curls.

Meanwhile, Pete 33 donned a white knit polo top, paired with black jeans and dress shoes.

There was a bunch of roses on the table and the couple seemed to enjoy each other’s company as they beamed and clinked their glasses.

Romance: The Only Way Is Essex stars sat down for an al fresco date while filming scenes for the ITVBe Show
Romance: The Only Way Is Essex stars sat down for an al fresco date while filming scenes for the ITVBe Show

Romance: The Only Way Is Essex stars sat down for an al fresco date while filming scenes for the ITVBe Show

Stunning: Ella, 22, looked stunning in a white knit mini dress, paired with silver cowboy boots and a stylish handbag
Stunning: Ella, 22, looked stunning in a white knit mini dress, paired with silver cowboy boots and a stylish handbag
Beauty: She sported a soft, glamorous makeup look with a nude lip and her golden locks in loose curls
Beauty: She sported a soft, glamorous makeup look with a nude lip and her golden locks in loose curls

Stunning: Ella, 22, looked stunning in a white knit mini dress, paired with silver cowboy boots and a stylish handbag

Pete and Ella seemed to have rekindled their flames when they were seen enjoying a kiss and a cozy hug after the ITV Summer Party last month.

The blonde beauty and tattooed hunk had a steamy cuddle outside Stringfellows in central London after their brief romance on last year’s TOWIE series quickly spiraled out of control over their 11-year age difference.

Ella and Pete dominated the 2021 series of ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex with their undeniable chemistry.

The couple never made it official. The will-they, won’t-couple then decided they were a better match as “flirty friends” after sharing an off-screen kiss.

Looks good: Pete 33, dressed in a white knit polo top, paired with black jeans and dress shoes
Looks good: Pete 33, dressed in a white knit polo top, paired with black jeans and dress shoes

Looks good: Pete 33, dressed in a white knit polo top, paired with black jeans and dress shoes

He also admitted he wasn’t looking for a relationship after two failed relationships with TOWIE co-stars Chloe Sims and Megan McKenna.

In an interview with Closer Magazine in April, Ella said, “When I said to the girls, ‘We’re kinda flirty,’ I think they take it as a small thing; they didn’t know how flirty we were. Even the producers of the show said, ‘we can sit there and watch you two look at each other’.

Still, Ella decided she had to do what was best for her at the time.

“Pete doesn’t have the best track record in that regard and I’ve been injured before, so I’m concentrating on myself now.”

She added: “But never say never – if it happens, it happens. I’m not going to pressure the situation. If it is meant to be, it will find its way.’

New pair? There was a bunch of roses on the table and the couple seemed to enjoy each other's company as they beamed and clinked their glasses.
New pair? A bunch of roses sat on the table, and the couple seemed to enjoy each other's company as they beamed and clinked their glasses.

New pair? There was a bunch of roses on the table and the couple seemed to enjoy each other’s company as they beamed and clinked their glasses.

