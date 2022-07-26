Pete Rose WILL join ex-Phillies teammates for the club’s alumni weekend despite ban

The Philadelphia Phillies are defending their decision to invite Pete Rose to celebrate the club’s World Series title on August 7.

Not only has baseball’s all-time hit king been officially banned from baseball after he admitted to betting on the Cincinnati Reds when he played for and led the team from 1985 to 1987, but in 2017 an allegation surfaced that Rose was having an inappropriate sexual relationship. had with a minor in the 1970s.

“In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete’s teammates about his recording,” the Phillies said in a statement. “Everyone wants Pete to be a part of the festivities because without him there wouldn’t be a trophy in 1980. In addition, the club has received permission from the Commissariat to invite Piet as a member of the championship team.’

Although Rose is not allowed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and because he works in MLB, he is allowed to attend games and was even honored by the Reds in 2017.

Rose was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies 1980 championship team

The Phillies are well aware of the legal rape charge against Rose.

In 2017, the team canceled its induction on the Phillies Wall of Fame after a Cincinnati woman charged in federal court that she had had a sexual relationship with married Rose that began during his first stint with the Reds in 1973, when she was 14 or so. 15. .

Rose, 81, has never been charged with rape and the statute of limitations has passed. Though he has reportedly admitted the relationship, he insists he thought she was 16 at the time of the affair, making her old enough in the state of Ohio to consent to sexual activity.

Larry Bowa, the shortstop in a legendary infield for the Phillies of the 1980s, revealed Rose’s participation in the upcoming ceremony during Saturday’s broadcast of the game between the Phillies and Chicago Cubs.

In recent years, Rose has been featured at Reds games in Cincinnati, where he is still considered one of the greatest players in the team’s history and one of the favorite homegrown athletes.

He last applied for reinstatement in 2020 and asked Commissioner Rob Manfred to grant him entry into the Hall of Fame.

Rose agreed to the life ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by attorney John Dowd found that he had placed numerous bets on the Reds, violating one of the oldest rules in baseball.

While he’s not accused of betting against the Reds, Rose’s gambling poses a problem for MLB for several reasons. For example, Rose could have stopped the team’s best assist throwers if he didn’t have money on the line, while he could have thrown them when betting on the Reds.

Manfred, in his 2015 rejection of Rose’s reinstatement request, argued that he had “provided no credible evidence of a reconfigured life, either through an honest acceptance by him of his wrongdoings, so clearly established in the Dowd report, or by a rigorous, self-conscious and sustained program of avoidance by him from all the circumstances that led to his permanent incapacity.’