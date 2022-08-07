Pete Rose dismisses sexual misconduct questions at Phillies reunion

Pete Rose on Sunday dismissed questions about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him over a woman’s allegation that she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor.

“It was 55 years ago, honey,” Rose told a female baseball writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

However, Rose had no trouble reminiscing about the 1980 World Series champion Phillies team being honored before Sunday’s game.

Rose, 81, received a standing ovation from Phillies fans—many not even born or too young to remember the baseball king in his prime—when he walked onto the Citizens Bank Park field for the first time since being banned for life. of Major League Baseball in August 1989.

“They made me feel really good today,” Rose said of the cheers. ‘I don’t want to say I expected it. I guess I expected it from Philly fans. That’s how they are. They love their sports heroes.’

Rose’s already stained reputation was dealt another blow in 2017 when the Phillies canceled a planned induction into the team’s Wall of Fame over sexual misconduct allegations levied against him.

Pete Rose Rejected Questions About Sexual Misconduct When He Returned To Philadelphia Phillies

Rose tips his hat to fans at alumni day before Phillies played Washington Nationals

Rose was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies 1980 championship team

Rose responded brusquely to the reporter’s question before the game—and later apologized to her during Sunday’s ceremony after initially saying, “Will you forgive me if I sign 1,000 baseballs for you?” — and was just as combative on the subject after the pregame celebration.

“I’m going to tell you one more time: I’m here for the Philly fans, I’m here for my teammates, okay,” Rose said. “I’m here for the Philly organization and who cares what happened 50 years ago.”

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in 2017, said Rose called her in 1973, when she was 14 or 15, and they began a sexual relationship in Cincinnati that lasted several years. She also claimed that Rose had met her for sex at locations outside of Ohio.

Rose’s attorney had said the woman’s claims had not been verified.

Rose admitted in 2017 that he was in a relationship with the woman, but he said it started when she was 16. He also said they never had sex outside of Ohio.

Rose was then in her mid-thirties, married and had two children.

Rose was one of many former great Phillies — including Hall of Famer Steve Carlton and fellow World Series champions Bob Boone, Greg Luzinski and Larry Bowa — to be honored for the 1980 team. Mike Schmidt sent a videotaped message and missed the alumni day festivities because he tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve been doing it for a while and come back every year, and getting Pete involved was something I thought was really special,” Boone said. “When I go to (Cooperstown), I always thought he should be there. You can write anything there, but he was the leading hitter in the league. Put his name on and said he did this, was punished for whatever.”

Larry Bowa (R) of the Philadelphia Philles congratulates teammates after their victory in World Series game five between the Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies on October 19, 1980 at Royals Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Phillies defeated the Royals 4-3

Last month, the Phillies defended the decision to invite Rose to participate in the ceremony.

“In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete’s teammates about his recording,” the Phillies said in a statement. “Everyone wants Pete to be a part of the festivities because without him there wouldn’t be a trophy in 1980. In addition, the club has received permission from the Commissariat to invite Pete as a member of the championship team.”

The original 1980 anniversary party was postponed for two seasons due to the pandemic.

Rose, a 17-time All-Star, had 826 of his 4,256 hits during his five years playing for the Phillies from 1979-83. There are no immediate plans for Rose to be inducted into the Philadelphia Wall of Fame.

“Everyone would want to be on the Wall of Fame,” Rose said. “I don’t know who made that decision, but God bless them. They made it for a reason. I’m still here for the biggest event in a long time here in Philadelphia. I’m here to talk to you. Everything comes into balance.’

Rose agreed to the life ban after an investigation for MLB by attorney John Dowd revealed that Rose had placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Rose has asked MLB to end his life ban.

“He also did some things wrong and got in trouble for that,” Boone said, “but here he is.”