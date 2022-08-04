PETE JENSON: Barcelona WILL bring in Bernardo Silva if they can sell Frenkie de Jong

Xavi is a great admirer of Bernardo Silva and no one at Barcelona doubts the quality of the Manchester City midfielder. But if he eventually signs for Barca, the transfer will have as much to do with finances as it does with football.

Barcelona is still emerging from the financial quagmire of years of mismanagement and €500 million (£417 million) in revenue lost to the pandemic. They’ve sold several assets, but they now need to convince LaLiga that they’ve increased revenues enough to register all their new purchases.

Club president Joan Laporta referred to this cloud of doubt that hung over the club on Monday when they presented Jules Koude.

LaLiga has prevented Barcelona from buying Bernardo Silva from City until they sell a major player

He said he hoped LaLiga would interpret Barcelona’s economic activity in the same way as the club did over the summer, and that they would not create further ‘obstacles’ in Barcelona’s path as they try to move forward.

Moving forward also means signing Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea. The club sent the accounting papers to LaLiga on Tuesday and is now awaiting the ruling.

If LaLiga accept the figures offered by Barcelona, ​​they could sign Azpilicueta and possibly his Chelsea team-mate Marcos Alonso.

But if LaLiga disputes the numbers, Barcelona will have to take action. They could sell more of Barca TV with socios.com apparently willing to buy another 25 percent of the club’s production business. They can also sell a major player.

The pressure for Frenkie de Jong to leave has already been ramped up and the club’s master plan is for the Dutchman to go and Silva to take his place, despite not being comparable players.

If Barca can sell De Jong for the £70million they paid for him in 2019 and bring in Silva for a similar price, they will. The financial gain for them comes with wages as the City midfielder will earn a fraction of the Dutch international’s expected earnings.

Xavi is a true admirer of the playmaker’s intelligence and he is now Barcelona’s main target

De Jong was offered a huge contract by the previous Barcelona chairman, Josep Bartomeu, and this season, with additional old earnings from the pandemic-hit seasons, will net almost €20 million (£17 million) and a whopping €25m (£21m) next campaign.

If Silva earns closer to €10 million (£8 million), that difference will help Barcelona cross the line in convincing LaLiga that they’ve got their house in order and that they can register new players and make more purchases without a hitch.

The potential difference of opinion between LaLiga and Barcelona lies in the amount of money Barca claims to have made from selling 25 percent of their future TV rights revenue to San Francisco-based investment fund Sixth Street.

Barcelona say the total amount is 667 million euros, but they have arrived at that amount based on the future value of those TV rights.

If LaLiga only allows them to declare the money they are getting now, the amount could be closer to €500 million (£417 million). If that results in a deficit, they will go into exit De Jong overdrive again.

Frenkie de Jong would be on his way out of the Nou Camp, but wants a Champions League move

“We are working on the departure of players, but it is not easy,” Laporta said on Monday.

The club have since managed to sell defender Oscar Mingueza to Celta Vigo and are on the cusp of selling midfielder Riqui Puig, but neither deal is generating significant revenue.

De Jong has so far rejected Manchester United’s advances, not wanting to be outside the Champions League as the main reason. That has given Barcelona hopes that a team playing in the Champions League – Chelsea – will step up and make an offer. Spanish radio Cope has claimed that such an offer had been made.

De Jong played as a central defender in a number of Barcelona friendlies before the season during their US tour – a commonly used ploy to knock out a player.

But he knows that if he holds his ground, the club will eventually play him in the position where he performs best once the season starts and the window is closed.

Barça have indicated that another avenue for him is to implement a massive pay cut. So far, the pay-cut or the central defender’s tactics don’t seem to get him any closer to the exit.

Silva was featured regularly in preseason for City, pictured here against Bayern Munich

If he stays, it will be almost impossible for Barcelona to sign Silva. But if he does eventually go ahead, Barca will sign the 27-year-old as his replacement.

The club are confident they can do it in the final days of the window, as their relationship with both its agent Jorge Mendes and Manchester City is so good. Personal terms and conditions between club and player have almost been agreed upon.

He is not the same player as De Jong who operates higher up the field and lacks the flexibility to play as a holder or reluctantly as a defender.

But that won’t matter much to Xavi, who believes the talent and football intelligence abound and could be used to great effect in his new Barca squad.

There is just under a month left of the window and Silva is still on the table as an option.

LaLiga’s take on Barcelona’s asset sale and De Jong’s resistance to being pushed out are the two main factors that will decide whether he ends up at the Camp Nou or stays with the Etihad.