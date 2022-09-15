PETE JENSON: Barcelona to lose out on £18m if they fail to get out of their Champions League group

Barcelona’s ability to rattle Bayern Munich in the first half at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night has given the club confidence that they could be serious contenders for this season’s tournament, but the subsequent 2-0 defeat has also resulted in a sobering reality.

Xavi’s side now faces an unmissable two-game play-off with Inter Milan, which will cost the club £18million if they fail to make it through. Being drawn into the toughest Champions League group would always be a test for the team built over the summer and costing more than £130 million.

But losing again in Munich means the hour of reckoning will already come on October 4 when Barca visit Milan to play Inter, and October 10 when they play them at Camp Nou.

Xavi’s Barcelona team must beat Inter Milan or he will be eliminated from the Champions League

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter are level with Barcelona on three points after two games

Barcelona president Joan Laporta gave the club the go-ahead to spend £130m this summer, but he expects the team to make it to the knockout stages of the Champions League

If Bayern, as expected, win their double-header with Viktoria Plzen, they will be through and Inter and Barca will have to cancel for second place. Barcelona cannot afford to fail.

The club has budgeted to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League minimum this season, and a second season in the Europa League will deal a crushing blow to their efforts to consolidate financially after a summer spent mortgaging the future of the club by selling assets to fund signings.

Barcelona will make around £8.3million if they make it to the last 16 and a further £9.2million if they make it to the quarter-finals. That’s what the money men need to balance the books.

From there they can try to reach the semi-finals and earn the club a further £10.8m, then make it to the final, making either a further £13.4m or £17.3m depending on whether they are lose or win. Not leaving the group is not an option.

Barcelona fell into the Europa League last season and went out in the quarter-finals after losing to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt

Just winning the Europa League (and earning around £13 million doing so) would fill that financial black hole. And as Barcelona discovered last season – when you go down a level you are the team that everyone wants to beat and it’s not that easy to take the inferior prize.

The good news, and the reason Xavi admitted on Tuesday night that he was upset with the result, was that they played well enough to have their first-ever win at Bayern.

They had 10 attempts in the first half. Only once before, against Fiorentina in 2008, have so many been included in a Champions League game in the first 45 minutes against Bayern. Barcelona also dominated possession and hit the post in the second half.

The feeling around the club when the team flew home was one of optimism. Robert Lewandowski had seven chances and it will be a while before his success rate drops that low again. Ousmane Dembele appeared to have been knocked down just before half time and that could change the complexion of the game.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski had a rare off-night against his former club

There is satisfaction that Barca have struggled and confidence that they will be too strong for Inter Milan to play that way next month. The only doubt, however, is the way they didn’t react to a backlog. There was nothing left in the tank in the last 20 minutes as Bayern found it too easy to manage the win.

Former Real Madrid player Alvaro Benito, now a widely respected pundit, summed it up best when he said after the game: ‘To a Liverpool, [Manchester] City of Paris Saint-Germain it is very difficult to dominate for 90 minutes. You will have your good half hour and you will also have your spells if you have to put up your umbrella and weather the storm.

“It is true that Barca deserved more and if they had continued it would have changed the game but they didn’t and then they got a slap on the chin and they started to wiggle – that’s where there is room for improvement .’

Barcelona doesn’t have long to develop that sustainability. Xavi will take them to their next Champions League match in San Siro in three weeks.

He will know better than anyone: the lessons of Bayern’s latest defeat must be learned quickly, or finances will suffer as much as the fans dreaming of a sixth Champions League.