PETE JENSON: Atletico Madrid are going NOWHERE in the Champions League

The best thing to happen to Diego Simone on Wednesday night happened around 11pm local time when Barcelona’s game against Inter Milan ended 3-3 and Xavi put on his tin hat to face the media. The heat was off the Atletico coach, but not for long.

Barca’s fate in the Champions League is bad, but Atletico’s is not much better. They can qualify by winning their last two games (against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen and against Porto), but will the team that has only scored two goals in four European games this season do so?

And will the marriage of discomfort between Simeone and Joao Felix, which is quickly sliding into an inevitable divorce, further hinder their efforts?

Diego Simeone appears to have had a complete breakup with Joao Felix

Simeone has been Atlético’s coach for ten years, winning the league twice and taking them to the Champions League final twice.

Joao Felix cost them €127 million (£113 million) three years ago, more than any other player in the club’s history. But they don’t get along and it’s no longer something the two go to too much trouble to hide.

Not scoring in 180 minutes against Club Brugge with 21 shots in Wednesday’s second game best illustrates Atletico’s biggest problem, so why are they trying to solve it with their most talented looking forward from the bench?

No wonder Felix threw down his bib in disgust when it became clear that he didn’t get a minute against Bruges.

Felix cost Atletico £113m, but relationship with Simeone is no secret and divorce is inevitable

Atletico were incredibly goal shy and failed to score once from 21 shots against Club Brugge

“I didn’t see anything, so I have nothing to say about it,” Simeone said after the game.

He had sent Yannick Carrasco, Alvaro Morata, Thiago Cunha plus midfielders Rodrigo de Paul and Axel Witsel. But there was no time for Joao.

Atlético president Enrique Cerezo had claimed before the game that the Portuguese international, 23 next month, was still adjusting. That’s hard for anyone to believe with the player in his third season.

The relationship between Simeone and his future star player has never been what it should be.

In their first season working together, there were times when the coach would bark something off the bench and it seemed like Felix didn’t want to hear his manager.

Simeone knows hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage are slim

After being left on the couch on Wednesday, Felix liked a tweet criticizing Simeone’s tactics

Wednesday night after the game, the player ‘licked’ a tweet from Benfica fan Rui Costa de Azelte asking him to return to Benfica, where he is ‘respected’. He later ‘didn’t like’ the message, but the damage was done.

Not for the first time this season, he was the only player to go straight through the tunnel after the game, while the rest of his team-mates went into the center circle to applaud the supporters.

This should be Simeone and Felix against the world on behalf of Atletico Madrid, instead it is player against coach and there are no winners, at least not within the club.

The supporters and the rest of the players are divided on who to side with. There have been a few whistles from home fans and there has been despair from some seniors in the locker room over the attacker’s attitude.

He has played 11 games this season without scoring, so Simeone can easily explain why he let him out of the last four games.

The Portugal international cuts a frustrated figure and fans side with him

It thrived at Benfica and Simeone is being asked why he can’t unlock it

But not everyone blames the player. He was only 19 at Benfica, but scored 20 goals and 11 assists in his first and only season. Why did it work for him there and not now?

Aspiring Atlético Madrid supporters celebrated the signing as the moment when their team would take a step forward – now they had a player who could make a difference by creating magical moments that would make them compete at home and abroad and not just with the blood and sweat recipe that had worked in the past.

But Felix has not emerged as the leader of this team. The leader is still Simeone and with goals so hard to score they get nowhere in Europe’s biggest league.