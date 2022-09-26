Pete Evans resurfaces online with a wild Viking-inspired haircut

<!–

Disgraced celebrity chef Pete Evans has taken to Instagram with a wild new haircut, more than a year after being banned from the platform for spreading conspiracy theories.

The My Kitchen Rules judge, 49, appeared on his wife Nicola Robinson’s Instagram stories on Sunday, looking otherworldly away from his days as a tight-fitting TV star.

The post depicted a shirtless Pete with an unruly mohawk haircut as he lay shirtless on the beach.

Nicola frowned at Pete’s new “do” in the caption, comparing it to the mohawk haircut Ragnar Lodbrok wore on the Netflix series Vikings.

“Fluffy Ragnar” cooed the former glamor model, presumably also referring to Pete’s prominent body hair.

Once a star on the small screen, Pete has all but fallen into oblivion in recent years following a series of controversies that stemmed from his belief in conspiracy theories against vaxxer.

After being banned from several mainstream social media sites, Pete now communicates with his fanbase via Telegram, an encrypted messaging app often used by conspiracy theorists to broadcast their beliefs.

Pete’s new look is a world away from the squeaky clean image he maintained while starring in the Seven cooking show My Kitchen Rules.

In fact, the once youthful-looking restaurateur seems to have aged decades since he ended his television career two years ago.

In May 2020, it was announced that Pete had retired from Channel Seven after 10 years as a judge on MKR alongside Manu Feildel.

It basically marked his break from the mainstream after years of flirting with off-the-wall ideas during his tenure with the network.

Now that he was free from the contractual restrictions of mainstream network television, Pete began to spout his unscientific views on vaccines and the Covid-19 pandemic on social media.

Pete was kicked off Facebook in December 2020 for sharing misinformation.

Its Instagram page was also taken down in February 2021, with the company making a statement that read: “We do not allow anyone to share misinformation about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent bodily harm or about Covid-19- vaccines that have been debunked. by public health experts.’

Pete was also dropped last November by 15 sponsors and companies in the space of 48 hours after he posted a neo-Nazi meme on social media.