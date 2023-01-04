Pete Doherty lends support to the UK’s most rock and roll dog rescue sanctuary

Lisa Moorse – 2003

Pete and Lisa had a brief fling in 2003, and the English singer-songwriter eventually welcomed their son Astile, now 18.

The singer was once banned from seeing his son due to his drug use, but after he entered rehab and got clean, he became a much more hands-on dad.

told Lisa Subway in 2009: ‘Peter occasionally has problems with his recovery, so it was a very difficult decision to make.

“But when he came out of rehab last year and started to get his life together, I felt the time was right. I want Astile to have a father.’

About: Pete’s highest-profile romance was with model Kate from 2005 to 2007

Kate Moss – 2005 to 2007

Pete’s highest-profile romance was with model Kate, after they met at her 31st birthday party in January 2005, and he stated shortly after that he had “really found love.”

Their turbulent romance came to a brief end when Pete failed to complete a stint in rehab in Arizona, USA, with Kate saying at the time that she has “several personal issues that I need to address.”

He even drew a portrait of himself and Kate with colored pencils and his own blood in 2005.

Pete also famously scribbled “I love Kate 4 eva” on the windshield of his Jaguar after leaving court following a drug-related offence.

He and Kate eventually got back together and entered rehab together, but they were seen in many public feuds before finally breaking up in July 2007 after getting engaged.

Pete then labeled her a “nasty old rag” in an interview with Metro after they broke up for good in 2007, some months after he proposed to her.

Nikki Graeme – 2006

In one of the most unlikely romances in show business, Big Brother star Nikki is said to have had a brief fling with Pete days after rekindling his romance with Kate.

He reportedly serenaded her with his guitar in his flat after they met on a night out at London hot spot Boujis.

Nikki’s ex-flatmate told The People: ‘She had been drinking a lot and they ended up going back to his house in Notting Hill, just the two of them. He picked up his guitar and started singing to her.

“Nikki thought he was very sweet and caring, but his flat was disgusting. There were needles everywhere and it was filthy.’

In a 2006 interview, Nikki also revealed that Pete was one of her clients during her brief stint as a £500-an-hour escort.

She told MailOnline: ‘He was my first booking. He often used the desk. I went to a flat in London. It was a complete asshole full of other drug addicts playing guitar and just hanging out.

‘I finally kissed him, but we didn’t have full sex. He was so wasted on drugs he couldn’t.”

Irina Lăzăreanu – 2004 and 2007

Weeks after divorcing Kate, Pete proposed to model and singer Irina for a second time, after the pair previously dated in 2004.

The pair met while Irina was a teenager at ballet school in London, and she went on tour with his band Babyshambles in 2004.

Former flame: Pete revealed in 2012 that he and Amy Winehouse were “lovers.”

Lindi Hingston – 2011

Pete also has a daughter, Aisling, with model Lindi Hingston, who shared the news of her daughter’s arrival in 2012, a year after she was born.

A week after Linda shared the news, Pete said, “The little girl was born two months early. I said I’d try to be there for the delivery… Yes, she’s mine.’

Amy Winehouse

In 2012, a year after her death from alcohol poisoning, Pete revealed that he and Amy had a secret romance.

Speaking to The Mail On Sunday in 2012, he said: ‘Amy and I were lovers. I loved her then and, well, I still do.

“But towards the end, as only lovers can, she got quite mean and mean to me. She couldn’t be fooled… and believe me, she had a mean right hook.”

Happy: Pete is said to have been in a relationship with Katia since 2012 (pictured in 2019)

Katia De Vidas – 2012 to present

Pete has been in a relationship with his Puta Madres bandmate Katia since 2012.

The pair lead a quiet life in Etretat, a coastal town in Normandy after the rocker quit his drug use.

While the lockdown has been difficult for so many people, Pete is honestly the happiest he’s ever been.

A source told The Sun: “While the lockdown has been difficult for so many people, Pete is honestly the happiest he’s ever been.

“He lived a fast-paced, hedonistic lifestyle. He was the epitome of rock and roll. But the relaxed pace of life suits him more.’