Pete Davidson’s sister Casey pays touching tribute to their firefighter father on 9/11 anniversary

Many millions of people in the US and around the world are taking time to reflect on 9/11 on Sunday, September 11, marking 21 years to the day of the horrific terrorist plots on America.

Among the 2,753 people killed in the World Trade Center and surrounding area was gunfight Scott Matthew Davidson, the father of Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

With a heavy heart and heartbreaking daddy girl sentiment, Casey Davidson, the actor’s younger sister, took to Instagram to pay tribute to their heroic father who died while on duty.

Heartfelt Tribute: Pete Davidson’s younger sister Casey Davidson paid tribute to their firefighter father, Scott Matthew Davidson, who was killed in the 2001 9/11 attacks on New York.

Casey, 24, posted a black and white photo of their father, who showed a smile very similar to Pete’s glowing grin, while he was dressed in his firefighter uniform.

“This year, more than ever, I wish you could be here. We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your casey girl,” she captioned her words with genuine emotion.

The proud daughter also shared a photo of a 9/11 memorial with the names of fallen firefighters, including Casey and Pete’s father, etched in stone.

Tribute: Casey Davidson also shards a photo of a 9/11 memorial that had the names of the firefighters killed, including Casey and Scott’s father, etched in stone

Pete Davidson was only seven years old when his father was murdered while on duty on September 11, 2001; he is pictured with his sister and mother in 2019

Scott Davidson earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the College Of Staten Island, where he played on the basketball team for four years and captained his senior year.

He became a firefighter in New York City in March 1994, fulfilling his lifelong dream of getting the “greatest job in America.”

In 2001, Scott was a 33-year-old experienced firefighter stationed at Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights.

On that terrifying day of September 11, he was last seen running up the steps of the Marriott World Trade Center to help evacuate people just before the North Tower collapsed on it, a number of publications have reported, including allthatsinteresting.com.

Pete, then only seven years old, was deeply affected by the loss.

In an interview with the New York Times, Pete shared how his father’s death was “overwhelming” and that he later behaved in school as a result of the trauma, at one point pulling his hair out until he was bald.

His hero: In 2001, Scott Davidson was a 33-year-old veteran firefighter stationed at Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights; Pete is scene as a youngster with his father

Tributes in 2021: Casey, now 24, shared more heartbreaking words as she honored her father on the 20th anniversary of his tragic death; she is pictured with her beloved father

In October 2016, he revealed on the morning radio show The Breakfast Club that he struggled with suicidal thoughts when he was younger and that Kid Cudi’s music saved his life, which was also reported by People.

The comedian and actor, now 28, paid tribute to his father in his own special way and had his… Firefighter’s badge number, 8418, tattooed on his left arm.

The New York native also paid tribute to his father’s life by making The King Of Staten Island, a comedy drama film directed by Judd Aaptow from a script they co-wrote with Dave Sirus.

It’s basically a semi-autobiographical film, exploring Pete’s experiences growing up in Staten Island, New York, having lost his father in the fire service during the 9/11 attacks when he was a young child, just like his real life.

“As someone who is open to struggles and problems, I think I am always learning and growing. Making this film allowed me to grow more as a person,” the comedian and actor told Sky News’ Backstage podcast, as reported by NME during the promotional campaign for the film in June 2020.

He would go on to reveal that the process of making the film helped him cope with the death of his father.