Pete Davidson wraps filming new movie Wizards! in Australia following his split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has wrapped up the shooting of his new comedy Wizards! in Far North Queensland last Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old comedian spent five weeks in Australia filming with his co-stars, including Orlando Bloom.

Wizards! producer Liz Watts told The Cairns Post, “Tonight is what we call a joiner scene… we have our three characters on the street.”

“We’ll be ready tomorrow, a large part of the crew is leaving at the weekend.”

It comes after Pete’s nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian ended in early August, nearly a month after she visited him Down Under for a romantic getaway.

A source close to Pete told DailyMail.com: ‘Their breakup was completely amicable. They had a great time while it lasted, but long distance and different priorities saw the end.’

The former couple were first linked in October last year, weeks after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where the now exes shared an on-screen kiss.

During a confession for her new Hulu show The Kardashians, Kim, 41, revealed that she felt “a vibe” when she kissed Pete on Saturday Night Live and was struck with a desire to “try something different.”

After he failed to show up at her after party, she contacted a comedy show producer and managed to secure Pete’s phone number, though a serious romance was far from her mind.

“I didn’t even think, ‘Oh my God. I’m going to have a relationship with him,” Kim admitted, explaining that she was “basically just DTF.”

Kim recently defended Pete after her third ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, 45, posted a fake newspaper page announcing Pete’s “death” just two days after his split from Kim.

Dailymail.com reported exclusively that a source said Kim found Kanye’s Instagram post – an image from a fake New York Times newspaper with the headline “Skete Davidson dead at age 28” – “terrible.”

Last week it was announced that Pete is seeing a therapist for “trauma therapy” after months of online harassment by Kanye about his relationship with Kim.

The actor is said to have found the rapper’s ‘attention and negativity’ a ‘trigger’ and has been receiving trauma therapy since April.

Kim recently defended Pete after her third ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, 45, posted a mock-up newspaper page announcing Pete’s “death” just two days after his split from Kim.