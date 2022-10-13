Pete Davidson tells Kim Kardashian he can’t wait to go to space before cancelling the trip

Although Pete Davidson is still not seen on The Kardashians, he heard him talk again about his journey to space… which he eventually had to cancel.

The 28-year-old comedian and then-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian was originally slated to be part of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ maiden voyage to space through his space company Blue Origin.

Pete revealed during a phone call that Kim turned on the speaker he was raving about, “the f**k away from everyone” on the run… before finally canceling.

Kim was chatting with mom Kris Jenner, grandmother MJ Campbell and sister Khloe Kardashian when she brought up Pete’s spaceflight, adding that he’s “very excited to be going to space.”

Kris adds, “Is he really leaving?” as Kim adds, ‘He’s really going to go. Jeff Bezos sends him into space.”

Khloe thinks, “That’s great” when Kim gets a call from Pete – whom she calls “Space Boy” – putting it on speaker for everyone to hear.

Kim says she’s with her mom and grandma and Khloe adds that her grandma says she misses him.

“I miss you too,” Pete says, “telling Kris he’s actually going to space, though he’s not going with Jeff Bezos himself, as Pete adds, “No, that’s worrying.”

Kris asks if he has a will and Piet says, “I’m making one right now,” and when Kris asks if he’s nervous about the trip, he shook it off with another joke.

“No, my personal life is scarier,” as all the ladies laugh.

“To be honest, I can’t wait to get the f**k off everyone,” he says with a laugh, as Kris asks if he’ll come back, joking, “I think I’ll stay up there, baby .’

Kris adds in confession, “Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he is just Piet, he fits the family. I think Kim is happy. She smiles. She is more confident, Piet brings out the best in her.’

Kim ends the conversation with Pete and says she’ll give him a call as she goes back to describing her weekend with Pete at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

‘I kept saying, ‘Do you want to watch Armageddon?’ Because I thought it was a love story and he laughed hysterically, like, “That’s not a love story,” Kim said.

‘I don’t know what’s happening, to be honest. Well, I was gone,’ Kim joked.

Later in the episode, Kendall Jenner meets Kim and Khloe for lunch, when Kendall asks Kim, “Are you excited about Pete going to space?”

‘I don’t think it’s happening. The flight has been rescheduled for another date and there are issues with his movie scheduling,” Kim says, as we see headlines about Pete pulling out.

Kim confesses, “It sucks. I’m sure there’s nothing more than Pete would love to get off this planet right now and go to space to be away from everyone. We’re just filming our real lives, sometimes it’s not the perfect ending.’

Kim adds over lunch, “Whatever the point, I just feel bad how to say no. I feel sorry for him.