Pete Davidson shares a smile as he celebrates sister’s graduation after split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson seemed to be in high spirits as he celebrated his sister, Casey’s, college graduation.

The SNL star, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, broke up on Friday after dating for nine months, with a source telling e! News that the exes had a hard time “maintaining a relationship” because of their conflicting schedules.

The comedian’s mother, Amy Davidson, shared a tribute to her daughter and one photo featured the proud mother posing in a selfie with the graduate and the actor.

Pete smiled at the camera as he attended his younger sister’s special graduation day at Pace University in New York City.

His mom captioned her post and wrote: ‘Have a beautiful day to celebrate @caseydavidson!! FATHER! We are so proud of you!! I love you to the moon and back. Beautiful inside and out! We are so blessed XO.’

The King Of Staten Island star wore a cap and thick gray hoodie for the ceremony and party.

On her own Instagramthe graduate joked that her achievement came after “26 months and 3 emotional support dogs later.”

News of his divorce from Kim quickly spread through social media and the internet. A source confirmed the end of their relationship with Us Weekly on Friday.

“They broke up amicably this week,” the insider said. Another source recently said that the star of The Kardashians was very excited that Pete was returning to the United States after filming his latest movie, Wizards!, abroad in Australia.

“They send each other love notes while the other sleeps and FaceTime when their schedules match.”

“The distance was difficult, but even communicating over long distances is exciting for them,” the source explains to the entertainment publication.

Another source came forward and revealed that one of the reasons for their sudden split was due to the fact that they were in “different places”, especially in terms of age.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41, they’re just in very different places right now,” the insider told Page sixadding that Pete is more ‘spontaneous’ and ‘more impulsive’.

However, the TV personality is a busy mom. “But Kim has four children and it’s not that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.’

The insider also explained that Kim was having a hard time juggling her life and dating seriously, stating that she was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

The two first met when Kim guest-starred and hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2021, and they shared a quick on-screen kiss.

Sparks immediately flew between them and soon after they decided to take the chance and start dating for real.

Kim was previously married to rapper, Kanye West, or now also known professionally as Ye. The couple married in 2014, but the media influencer filed for divorce in February 2021.

The exes share four children, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West. Despite filing for divorce over a year ago, the details are still being refined. Kim was declared legally single earlier this year in March.

Kanye publicly expressed his distaste for his ex-wife and the SNL comedian who formed an attachment, referring to the actor’s beating up in his single, Eazy. Pete tried in vain to calm the water and meet the singer.

Kim and Pete seem to be moving slowly after their amicable breakup, with both the stars putting family first and their main focus.

