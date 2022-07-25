Pete Davidson looks downcast as he films in Cairns after romantic weekend with Kim Kardashian

He recently spent a romantic four-day weekend in Port Douglas with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

And Pete Davidson seemed to miss the reality star when he filmed a market scene for his upcoming comedy movie Wizards! Monday in Cairns.

At some points, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian looked dejected between takes.

Pete tossed a potato while filming scenes at the market full of extras

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian wore a yellow graphic T-shirt, bright yellow track pants, black shoes and a green hat worn backwards.

He entered the set Monday wearing a dark blue winter jacket over his on-screen character’s outfit and tossed around a potato while filming scenes in the market brimming with extras.

The production of Wizards! will inject an estimated $14.7 million into the Queensland economy.

According to Deadline, it follows two hapless beach bar operators, played by Pete and Franz Rogowski, who get into trouble when they stumble upon stolen loot that they should have left alone.

Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is behind the film and is also expected to include Naomi Watts, Orlando Bloom and Sean Harris.

Earlier this month, Pete’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian flew to Australia to enjoy a getaway with him while he took a break from filming his new movie.

She stayed at the Sheraton Mirage in Port Douglas, nearly an hour’s drive from Cairns, on her recent trip to Queensland to see her boyfriend.

Pete’s new romance also has a lot to talk about after he used the drama with ex Kanye West, 44, as prank material for his stand-up

Kim then traveled from Port Douglas to Cairns just hours before boarding a private jet bound for the US

Kim has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, 45, daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint.

He compared the rapper to Mrs. Doubtfire in his new Netflix comedy special, illuminating the custody drama between his girlfriend and her ex-husband.

“I come home one day and they’re like, this is the new housekeeper. And he says, “What is it, fam?”

Pete and Kim confirmed their relationship last November when they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

The King of Staten Island star is known for dating a slew of celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

Ariana earned Pete a reputation by commenting on his masculinity and popularizing the term “big d**k energy.”

The joke relates to the 1993 family comedy where Robin Williams plays a recently divorced man who dresses up as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children.

Pete did smile when he walked onto the set