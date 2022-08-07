Pete Davidson is seen shopping at Target in Australia… following split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson looked dejected when he was seen shopping on Sunday after his split with Kim Kardashian.

The 28-year-old comedian was photographed visiting a Target store in Cairns Central Mall in Cairns, Australia, after leaving his hotel.

Pete, who is currently in Australia filming the Wizards movie, wore a black tracksuit and a black baseball cap when he visited the mall.

The former SNL star kept his eyes shielded from the sun with sunglasses.

It comes after it was reported that Kim, 41, ended her nine-month romance with Pete due to his “immaturity and young age.”

In addition to fighting long-distance while working on a project in Australia while she is based in the US, a source told Page sixthe reality star was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 – they’re just in very different places right now,” the insider says.

They added: “Pete is completely spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is. But Kim has four children and it’s not that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.’

Watched Davidson bond with his co-workers this Friday — the same day he and Kim broke up. In footage obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, Pete can be seen playing basketball with the crew in his movie Wizards! in their Australian studio.

Despite breaking up with his girlfriend that same day, a production insider noted that Pete “looked relaxed, like he didn’t care. He was just chilling and shooting hoops.’

The former couple were first linked in October last year, weeks after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where the now exes shared an on-screen kiss.

Pete has spent months filming his upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.

But their luxurious stay in a lavish five-star jungle “eco-lodge” apparently wasn’t enough to save the couple’s relationship.

The news of their split comes a day after a source told it People that the ‘long distance hasn’t been easy for Kim’ as Pete continued shooting Wizards! Abroad.

An insider has now explained that: e! News“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Kim’s breakup with Pete comes as she is still ironing out the legal details of her divorce from her third husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four children — North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Although Kim initially filed to end the marriage in February 2021, the process is still ongoing, and this week Kanye’s fifth divorce attorney withdrew from the case.

Kim first married at age 19 and fled to Las Vegas with music producer Damon Thomas, who was ten years her senior and later accused of beating her. Damon vehemently denied the allegations.

In between marriages, she dated rambunctious singer Ray J, who became her co-star in the world-famous sex tape that helped her rise to the stratospheric stardom she enjoys today.

Kim’s second marriage took place when she was already a worldwide celebrity – she was married to basketball player Kris Humphries for just 72 days before they broke up.

She and Kanye eventually married in Florence in 2014 and are now the co-parents.

Despite Kanye’s furious text message to Pete, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” Pete was reportedly introduced to Kim and Kanye’s little tykes.

“Her family played a huge role in helping Kim navigate the situation as Kanye made it clear that he didn’t want anyone around his kids that Kim was with,” a statement said. Entertainment tonight said a source in June.

Kim and her family discussed how they’ve always done well being a blended family and that Kim should do what was right for her and Pete. The kids and Pete get along really well and seeing Kim get on so well with them only made her more in love with Pete.”