Pete Davidson is ‘focusing on himself’ to ‘make himself happy’ following split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has put himself first after his split from Kim Kardashian that happened earlier this month.

The 41-year-old comedian and reality star publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2021, but broke up after dating for nine months.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live star, 28, recently explained to: Us Weekly that, ‘Pete is now concentrating on himself and his career and trying to make himself happy.’

Working on himself: Pete Davidson, 28, has focused on his own work and happiness following his divorce from Kim Kardashian, 41; pictured at the MET Gala in New York City in May

The Rookie actor has spent his spare time focusing on his own work and projects.

“He has a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire station SNL,” the insider told the entertainment publication.

It was confirmed that the season 47 finale, which aired in May this year, was his last episode of the show.

The source further explained that he has new goals for his future. “He has a very ambitious streak. Pete wants to continue his standup comedy routine, challenging himself with new acting roles.”

“He really enjoyed the experience in Australia, he really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about the future,” the insider added.

Split: The two stars met on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021 and a month later they were seen in public showing their affection for each other, but split up earlier this month in August; seen together in april

The source added to Us Weekly that Pete will have no problem diving into another relationship when he’s ready to take that step.

“Pete is a charming guy with a lot of confidence and humor, besides that he is super intelligent and a great listener.”

“It’s no surprise to those who know him that he’s such a hit with the ladies,” the insider explained.

News that the Bodies Bodies Bodies star has focused on his own happiness has come after a separate source was notified e! News that Kim is ready to re-enter the dating scene.

Kim has said she’s ready to date, but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She’s not jeopardizing her freedom now.’

On good terms: When the couple decided to go their separate ways, the two stars parted amicably and on good terms; Seen together at the MET Gala in 2022

Career is number one: After his breakup, Pete ‘now focuses on himself and his career’; seen in 2021

Sparks initially flew when Pete and Kim crossed paths when the TV personality was a gust of wind on an October 2021 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The two shared a quick kiss as they played the roles of Jasmine and Aladdin on a magic carpet ride.

A month later, in November, the couple was spotted together and did not hide their feelings or affection for each other.

However, nine months later, the two decided to end their budding relationship due to a number of factors.

Before their split, the comedian was working abroad in Australia to film his latest movie, Wizards!, prompting the couple to keep in touch over a long distance.

Struggle: Kim and Pete kept in touch over long distances when the comedian was in Australia filming his latest movie shortly before their split; together in the picture in May of this year at the MET Gala in 2022

Still respectful: Despite their sudden split earlier in August, a source said Kim and Pete still have “a lot of love and respect for each other”; seen in 2020 in New York City

Busy Girl: Kim does well alone; she recently starred in a Beats ad

Despite the two being on two different sides of the world, a source stated at the time that: Us Weekly that Pete and Kim were, ‘still very much in love and can’t wait to be back in the same place.

However, although the busy stars tried to stay in “constant communication”, it was not enough.

After their sudden breakup, a source close to the now exes explained to: e! News that they are still on good terms, and that they have ‘a lot of love and respect for each other’.